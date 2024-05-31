Incline Village boards approves $149,007 for Tyner Way project

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a contract with Sierra Nevada Construction to replace damaged asphalt and curbing on Tyner Way.

Interim Director of Public Works Kate Nelson presented the construction contract at Wednesday night’s meeting. There was no discussion on this item.

The project, which will cost $149,007, involves the replacement of approximately 6,100 square feet of asphalt, 240 lineal feet of asphalt curb, and related materials.

The emergency repairs stem from a water main break on February 29. Although the water main was repaired and back in service the same day, the incident caused damage to the asphalt and subgrade on Tyner Way. The water main and related appurtenances, installed in 1969, had outlived their design life.

Public Works and Washoe County Road Department staff temporarily repaired the roadway on February 29, and have been monitoring the condition of the road since then to ensure a safe travel surface.

The district advertised the project for bidding on April 24 with a bid opening on May 9. The project adheres to prevailing wage standards.

Sierra Nevada Construction submitted the lowest responsible bid at $149,007. It was below the engineer’s estimate of $175,000. Three other bids were received, ranging from $172,369.95 to $197,955.

There are insufficient funds remaining in the Water Division of the Utility Fund to cover the asphalt repair costs, the project will be funded from the Utility Operating Reserves. The district’s legal counsel approved the agreement.