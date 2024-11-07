Jamie Anderson brings new film to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Snowboard legend Jamie Anderson is bringing her newest film, The Great Alaskan Adventure to Tahoe.

This coming Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Lake Tahoe Community College, viewers can join the thrill-packed family journey featuring Jamie Anderson and Tyler Nicholson as they bring their daughter Misty and loyal dog Luna to the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska.

The film description tempts the potential movie goer with an adrenaline-fueled excursion filled with bush flying, heliboarding, fishing, and wild exploration.

“From soaring through rugged mountain peaks and vast untamed wilderness to conquering Alaska’s steep slopes,” the description reads, “this awe-inspiring adventure has it all!”

The premiere offers two showing times, the first at 6:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start are $12.51 and can be purchased on Eventbrite , available for all ages.