Christmas Cheer

Provided

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority (LTVA) recently coordinated a “Give Back” event hosted by Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe, and once again the South Shore sales community and area businesses gave generously to benefit Christmas Cheer All Year. The Golden Nugget and their staff contributed a large variety of items including toys and food items, and Bally’s Lake Tahoe donated cases of toiletries, games, toys, food and other special items. The Powderhouse and Cascade Clothing kindly donated an array of toys and plush animals, while Clearly Tahoe gave unique items from their gift shop.

These donations, together with the cash collected, will make a difference in the lives of many, and bring some holiday cheer to those less fortunate in our community.

We are overwhelmed by the generous response from our South Lake Tahoe partners, and grateful to all who donated.

Happy Holidays from

The LTVA/Visit Lake Tahoe Team