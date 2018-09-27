Lake Tahoe AleWorX hosting first ever Guac-off

Think you know good guacamole? Well here is your chance to put your tastebuds to the test.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX Taproom Stateline will host its first ever guac-off Saturday, Sept. 29, and you're invited to weigh in.

Eight local contestants will be on hand putting their best guac forward, with one being crowned best guac in town by attendees.

Tickets are $20 and come with a margarita and bottomless guacomole from the contestants. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by emailing matty@laketahoealeworx.com.

AleWorX also will have its usual offering of pizza, appetizers and, of course, beer.