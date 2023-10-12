New hypnotist show at The Loft to bring audience an exciting look at the craft 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— The Loft at Heavenly Village is bringing a brand new hypnotist show with longtime local Juan Acosta to the stage at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Acosta, who has been practicing hypnosis since roughly 2006, has not performed live for over a decade, and is beyond excited to bring his show to The Loft’s stage- something he’s been waiting to do for almost a year-and-a-half.

“My show is going to be a little bit more of a street hypnosis style show than a stage hypnosis style show,” said Acosta, “just because of the fact that the stage is so small that I can only have a few volunteers. So I’m just going to have to make it work a little bit different, which I think is going to be just as fun.”

The show will be different from any hypnotist show you’ve been to before. Acosta is planning on switching the script completely on what a hypnotist show looks like, demonstrating a hypnotic phenomena that will have the entire audience participating.

“It’s really fun,” said Acosta. “We’re going to have a bunch of different routines that are geared towards adults, but they’re not raunchy or bad at all.”

Tickets to this 18-plus show start at $29, and will include a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will definitely have you coming back for more. The show will follow the hypnotic journey of Acosta, from the moment he began to learn to his present day practices.

During his show, along with bringing in the entire audience, Acosta will bring individual audience members to do demonstrations on stage.

“A lot of times these situations are simple, but they’re amazing and they turn out fun because people are surprised by their reactions,” said Acosta.

Acosta has been working with The Loft for just about a year and a half trying to bring this show to life. When Acosta decided to take time away from performing in order to use his hypnotist skills to help people with their everyday lives, he knew in his heart he would want to come back to The Loft to perform.

For Acosta, South Lake Tahoe is home, and after stepping away from the stage, he’s ready to get back out there and perform for his community.

“I’ve been building towards this for a long time, but I stepped away from the stage for a little over a decade, just using more therapeutic ways of using hypnosis,” said Acosta. “But when I saw The Loft, [I knew] this would be a perfect place. If I were to do shows again, this would be a great showcase. I’m excited because it’s a great opportunity.”

To learn more abbot the show and to purchase your tickets, visit thelofttahoe.com .