Obituary: Danny E. Denton
October 17, 1946 – April 11, 2023
On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Danny E Denton, beloved father and grandfather, passed away with loved ones at his side. Danny was born on October 27, 1946 in Oakland California. He was an easygoing guy, who loved Harley Davidson’s, the outdoors, and his dogs. He also loved his country and was a Purple Heart recipient. Danny was preceded in death by his father Edward, mother Judith, sister Barbara and stepfather Bill Chandler. He is survived by his wife Josette, his children, Jessica and Ben, his grandchildren Perris and Cannon and sisters Debbie Perry Smith and Nanci Cossins Hall. A memorial will be held on Thursday, June 29th at the San Joaquin National Valley Cemetary, 32053 McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA 95322.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.