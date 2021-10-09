Obituary: In Loving Memory of MOM at Toast Tahoe

In Loving Memory of MOM at Toast Tahoe

Provided Photo

November 23, 1952 – September 19, 2021

Our hearts are heavy as we announce the world lost a beautiful and kind soul—Hisayo Yamaguchi passed away on September 19th, 2021.

Our mother, Hisayo, was one of the kindest and happiest women ever to walk on this earth, and our family was honored to have her as the head of the family.

Hisayo, born on November 23rd, 1952, to two loving parents as the youngest and only girl in a family in Osaka, Japan, was a bundle of joy from the very beginning. Hisayo enjoyed pastimes such as cooking, and sewing, at an early age.

Hisayo graduated from Osaka Seikei Women’s College in 1973 with a degree in Fashion Designing.

In 1959, she met Naoto (her future husband) in the first-grade class. The two fell in love in 1973 and were a match made in heaven, going on to have two children: Ikumi and Asuka. Being a mother was one of the most important parts of Hisayo’s life, a role that gave her much pride and joy. She was an excellent mom and grandmother, supportive, kind, hilarious, and witty, and we will all miss her dearly. And we will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.

Hisayo moved to Zephyr Cove in 2014 to open Toast Tahoe to serve our community. In her tiny body, she was full of positive energies to uplift everyone’s soul. She greeted every customer who came into the restaurant with a big smile, and her powerful smiles were contagious. With her kindness, caring, and giver personality, everyone called her MOM, and she was everyone’s MOM.

Hisayo was predeceased by her parents, Haruzou and Chiyoko Nishida. She is survived by her husband Naoto Yamaguchi, daughters Ikumi Schuckert and Asuka Yamaguchi, sons-in-law Karl Schuckert and Mike Bagley, and granddaughters Hiyori Yamaguchi and Madison Schuckert.

Hisayo’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 16th at 12:00 pm at Toast Tahoe – 605 U.S. Highway 50, Zephyr Cove, NV.