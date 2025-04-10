Obituary: Janna Gard

Janna Gard

Provided Photo

September 13, 1948 – September 28, 2024

“Let not the waves of the sea separate us now, and the years you have spent in our midst become a memory…your shadow has been a light upon our faces. Much we have loved you. And ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” —Khalil Gibran The Prophet —”Mrs.Gard” gifted graduates this book because she believed in its wise and healing words.

Surrounded by family, Janna Childs Gard passed away peacefully on September 28, 2024, forever joining the love of her life, Michael. Lucky to be loved by many, Janna is survived by her daughter, Jillian and grandchildren, Mattison and Jacob; her son, David, and his wife BJ, and granddaughters, Ellie and Emma; stepson, Jason and his wife Laura, and their children, Anna and Ryan; stepson, Chad and his wife Kelly, and their children,Sierra and Brett; her brother, Randy Childs and his wife Carolyn, their children Charles, Danny, Amy, Emily, and Katie, and their children; and her brother, Jeff and his wife Kay.

Janna was born on September 13,1948 in San Bernardino, California to U.S. Army Captain Charles “Chuck” Elton Childs and Carol Jean (Evans) Childs. After receiving her Bachelor’s Degree at CSU Chico, Janna earned her teaching credential in 1971 and headed to Sale, Victoria to teach English for two years as part of a program that addressed Australia’s teacher shortage. Upon her return to the U.S., the stars aligned and led her to South Lake Tahoe where she dealt blackjack while looking for a teaching job. It was at Harrah’s Casino where Janna met her forever love, Michael Gard. They married on October 30, 1976. Janna became a stepmom to Michael’s sons, Jason and Chad, then soon gave birth to another son, David, and their daughter, Jillian.

In addition to being an incredible mother and the most loving and perfect “Nani” to her grandchildren, Janna was a wonderful friend who loved gossipping on her porch with a glass of wine and a view of the mesa where she and Michael lived, laughed, and loved for decades. Those lucky enough to hear Janna’s laugh will never forget the wit, wisdom, and absolute sass in its notes.

Mrs. Gard, as she’s known by the thousands she taught at South Tahoe High School, never gave away a grade—it was always earned. She encouraged her students to work hard, think critically, and always give their best —whether in an essay, on the basketball court, or in their own lives. She held high standards for them but also for herself, dedicating her life to the students and faculty in the English Department. Any teacher fortunate enough to be mentored by Janna learned the importance of holding the bar high then helping students to reach it.

The family invites everyone who would like to celebrate Janna’s life and laugh to her memorial on April 26 at 12:00 p.m. For details, please contact Jillian Gard. Because Janna was rarely without a book in her lap and believed deeply in the importance of literacy, the family appreciates donations in lieu of flowers that they will donate to local literary programs.