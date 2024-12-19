Obituary: Leonard Garrett (Gary) Brand

Leonard Garrett (Gary) Brand

Provided Photo

November 5, 1942 – November 21, 2024

Gary Brand, 82, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2024 at his home in South Lake Tahoe. He was born in Pasadena, CA on November 5, 1942, the son of Leonard and Betty Brand. Gary’s parents moved the family from Ventura County to South Lake Tahoe in 1963, while Gary attended college. Gary spent his youth on a 900-acre family-owned cattle ranch in Ojai, CA working, learning ranch life and raising steers in 4-H (winning 2 Grand Champion awards at the Ventura County Fair). Despite the hard work, he loved the ranch life and maintained a connection to it throughout his life.

Gary graduated from St. Mary’s College of California in 1964 with a degree in philosophy and economics, a far stretch from his cattle ranching upbringing. On a bet, he applied for and passed his real estate exam. In 1967 he was recruited by Dillingham Corporation, the developer of Tahoe Keys. Rising to the top in production his first year, he became involved in sales training. Subsequently, he was named General Sales Manager for Tahoe Keys and then in 1973 named Dillingham’s Director of Sales which also included properties in the Lake Village, NV development. Gary was active in the Jaycees Chapter during that time and received several awards between 1967 and 1969 for Outstanding State Director and President of the Local Chapter in South Lake Tahoe. In 1976 Gary established Timberline Properties, a Lake Tahoe real estate brokerage with offices on the California and Nevada South Shore. In February 1989 Gary and his partners were approached by Prudential Real Estate Affiliates and awarded franchises in Nevada and California. Gary stepped down from ownership and management responsibilities in July 1996 to return to sales. Within six months he was in the top 1%, nationally in production. Gary continued to sell property with Chase International until his retirement in 2022. His past clients and sales associates will forever appreciate his professionalism and mentoring.

In 2014 he married Linda Rice, the love of his life. They remodeled their beautiful riverfront home and enjoyed walking their dogs along its banks and the meadow daily. They enjoyed trips to Hawaii and exploring Tahoe by foot and by boat. Gary’s love for boating spanned over 6 decades, initially as a daily water-skier every summer and eventually a leisure cruiser, entertaining friends and family while giving tours of Lake Tahoe which he knew and loved so well.

He was a caring pet owner having raised Newfoundland dogs and Australian Shepherds. His faithful dog, Festus, was always at his side. Gary was an accomplished horseman and longtime member of the Rancheros Adolfos a social riding club founded in 1945 that gathers every year for treks in and around the Los Padres wilderness area. Gary proudly accepted the one and only Rider of the Year award in June 2021. Gary’s humorous, descriptive, and harrowing tales of the rides entertained friends and family for years! He also enjoyed hiking, snowmobiling, and following St Mary’s basketball games religiously. His membership in The Knights of Columbus at St. Theresa Church was a highlight in his life. He was recognized for his leadership abilities and served as Grand Knight for 1 year.

Gary is survived by his loving wife Linda; stepdaughter Amy Muller (Jonny), step-grandchildren Elysian and Liam of Redding CA; sister Joan Houston of El Dorado Hills; brothers Phil (MaryAnne) of

South Lake Tahoe; Steve (Jennifer) of Markle, Indiana; nieces Jennifer, Laura, Lisa, Becky, and Melissa; nephew, Kevin; and numerous grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, and friends who treasured his friendly spirit and witty storytelling. Gary made all who knew him feel comfortable and special. He encouraged everyone he encountered to appreciate the majesty of Tahoe. His voicemail message was “This is Gary Brand and it’s another beautiful day in Lake Tahoe!” Most of all, his love of Jesus and his devotion to his faith inspired and directed his life. His earthly goal was to attain Heaven and surely that is a mission accomplished. Gary will be missed and is forever in our hearts.

A funeral mass and reception to celebrate Gary’s life will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe, CA on January 11, 2025 at 12:00 p.m.