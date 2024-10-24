Obituary: Michael Taylor

Michael Taylor

September 29, 1943 – September 23, 2024

Michael Glen Taylor, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2024, just days shy of his 81st birthday. Born on September 29, 1943, in Vallejo, California, Mike was known affectionately as “YT” by his schoolmates and played all manner of sports, but exhibited special talent in baseball. A bit of a shy kid, Mike enjoyed his childhood while growing up alongside his younger brother, Mark under loving parents, Marion “Ace” and Marjorie Taylor.

After graduating from Vallejo High School in 1961, Mike attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he excelled as a collegiate baseball player and was awarded the Clint Evans Team MVP in 1965 for the Golden Bears. He graduated in 1966 with a degree in Physical Education and a teaching credential (1967).

A bit of luck and happenstance led him to take a teaching job in South Lake Tahoe. Initially planning to spend only a couple of years enjoying life in Tahoe, Mike’s love for the area and its community kept him there for the rest of his life. He began teaching math and science at South Tahoe High School in 1967, where he taught for 23 years.

In 1971, Mike married the love of his life, Carol Davis, and together they welcomed their son, Matt, in 1975, followed by their daughter, Maren, in 1979. Mike was a steadfast husband and a proud father, always sharing stories and jokes that brought joy to those around him.

Mike was a regular in the South Lake Tahoe athletic scene. In his younger years, he participated in various city league sports and spent many days skiing. He eventually transitioned to playing tennis and golf and developed a lifelong obsession for both. As a coach, Mike led STHS teams in baseball, basketball and tennis. His crowning achievement was guiding the 1995 boys Viking tennis team to the Nevada state finals in the open division. Mike was also a pillar of the Tahoe tennis community, running the city tennis program for over 25 years and conducting countless lessons, clinics and tournaments.

In 1990, Mike transitioned from teaching to a full-time career in financial planning, where he dedicated himself to helping clients with their investments and tax preparation. He took great pride in his business and delighted in the opportunities to hear people’s stories while aiding them in achieving their life goals. Mike and Carol designed and built their dream home in the Tahoe Keys (with a boat), which stands as a symbol of their legacy. Beginning in 2000, they enjoyed winters at their condo in Palm Desert, where Mike continued to indulge his passion for tennis and golf.

Mike is survived by his dear wife, Carol; his son, Matt; daughter, Maren Linkugel (husband Eric); and grandchildren, Cody and Claire Linkugel. Mike leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and a story for every occasion.

A remembrance celebration will tentatively be held in South Lake Tahoe during the summer of 2025, where family and friends can gather to share their fond memories of Mike Taylor, a man whose spirit and joy will be deeply missed.