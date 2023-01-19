Obituary: Michelle Head

Michelle Head

April 18, 1961 – January 4, 2023

It is with a sad heart that I make known the passing of my wife, partner and friend, Michelle Head, at her South Lake Tahoe home on Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023. Michelle suffered from severe depression and took her life… Michelle Dianne was 61 years old, born on April 18, 1961 in Santa Monica, CA and grew up on the ocean coast in Playa Del Ray, CA. Her family moved to Lakewood, Colorado for her secondary years of school where she became an expert snow skier and a lover of the great outdoors. Michelle later returned to Southern California to attend San Diego State University and USC.

Michelle was such a kind soul, brilliant (seldom found without 3-4 books being read simultaneously), funny and an artist through and through. She created many ceramic show pieces and had an incredible eye for fine art of all types. Michelle held a Master of Arts degree from USC and was a PhD candidate accepted to Penn. She studied overseas in Spain and lived and worked as a linguist in Japan. Michelle spoke very good Spanish and some Japanese. Michelle was an active DGA member having worked as an assistant director in Hollywood, CA on shows like “ER” and several smaller films. When I met Michelle, she had her own on-line book business collecting and selling hard-to-find first edition books found at Bay area library book sales. Michelle was also a tutorial assistant and student of art and writing at LTCC as well as a friend of the South Lake Tahoe Public Library. My mother called Michelle “thrifty” for her uncanny ability to find bargains and real nice things at the thrift stores. Many of those found items were turned around for numerous pre-Burning Man sales at our homes in Reno, Vallejo and South Lake Tahoe. Maybe most of all, Michelle loved her animals dearly having numerous dogs and cats over the years, to include “Kookie Bird” the love bird.

Michelle is survived by her loving husband Greg Vorreyer, her sister Nicki and three brothers, Bill, Drew and Sam and their families. A Celebration of Michelle’s life is contemplated for Spring or early summer 2023 – location and time will be announced when determined. For those that are so inclined, Michelle was partial to the Sugar Pine Foundation here on Rainier Dr. in South Lake Tahoe.