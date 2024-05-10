Pride month is here to stay in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – City Council unanimously passed a resolution recognizing June as Pride Month within the city of South Lake Tahoe at their meeting Tuesday, May 7.

The city’s first pride month occurred June 2022 after council passed a proclamation. The next year, council also proclaimed June as pride month with the addition of a progressive flag painted on a crosswalk near Lakeview Commons.

City Council member Cody Bass speaking at the city of South Lake Tahoe and Lake Tahoe Pride crosswalk event last year, early June, 2023. Provided/Lake Tahoe Pride

This year, Mayor Cody Bass requested the same action be done, except through a resolution, instead of a proclamation. This designates June as Pride Month continuously, along with annual maintenance of the crosswalk.

This maintenance has an annual cost of around $6,500 and was already accounted for in the budget prior to council passing the resolution.

Bass said, “I’m of course very supportive and this is something that I’m of course very passionate about.” He requested the city move forward with next year’s Pride Month by working with Lake Tahoe Pride and surrounding communities in potentially aligning with a day of pride, “Do what we can to kind of play our role in pride month,” he said.

Lake Tahoe Pride was founded in 2010 and seeks to provide a safe and welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community through scholarships and events.

This winter, three resorts, Northstar, Kirkwood and Heavenly participated in a pride weekend for group ski rides, parades, après, and conversation.

The resolution recognizing June as Pride Month is available on the city’s website .