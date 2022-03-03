Rockslide forces closure of US 50 at Echo Summit

A rockslide Thursday has closed U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit.

Provided/CHP

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — A massive rockslide has closed U.S. Highway 50 in both directions on Thursday at Echo Summit.

A “cabin-sized” boulder is among many other large boulders that have blocked the road.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Travelers are advised to use alternate routes such as Interstate 80 or California state routes 89, 88 and 49.

There were no injuries reported.

Boulder blocking US-50



Cabin-sized rock at Echo Summit blocking E/B and W/B US 50. Road will be closed through the night. Find alternative routes for morning commute. No ETO (Estimated Time of Opening) pic.twitter.com/KgosoodTcE — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) March 4, 2022

#TrafficAlert in @CountyElDorado : Westbound & eastbound U.S. Highway 50 CLOSED @ Echo Summit due to rock slide.⚠️US-50 is scheduled to be CLOSED for the rest of the day (3/3). No ETO. Use Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 & 49. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee @CaltransDist10 pic.twitter.com/6ayuykQIAc — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2022