History series to feature ‘Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics’

A Disney truck at Palisades Tahoe (formerly known as Squaw Valley).

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Resort Hope Valley continues its free Eastern Sierra history series this weekend featuring a 50-minute slideshow featuring “Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics.”

The event will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Wylder General Store located about one mile east of the junction of California State Routes 88 and 89 in Hope Valley.

Alex Cushing and the state of California brought the 1960 Winter Olympics to the Lake Tahoe area … Walt Disney brought the Olympics to the World. From hosting the first Olympics that truly utilized modern technology, to creating a world class Olympic training facility deep in the Sierra Nevada Forest, the Lake Tahoe region has played an important role in America’s success in both the Summer and Winter Olympics for generations.

A lunch counter is available at the store. For more information call David Woodruff at 760-920-8061.