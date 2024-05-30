75th-anniversary wagon train run takes unforgettable journey back in time

ROUND HILL, Nev. – Get ready to saddle up and hit the trail with the Highway 50 Association as they celebrate their 75th Anniversary Wagon Train Run.

This event goes from June 1-8. It is a thrilling adventure for horse and wagon enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone seeking a unique and memorable experience.

“It is the only bi-state moving historical event between Nevada and California. It is the oldest wagon train in the United States,” said Carol Spreckelsen Foster, a member of the Highway 50 Association. “It’s been going on for 75 years. It celebrates the movement westward for the pioneers, the Gold Rush, California statehood, and Nevada statehood.”

The journey begins in the picturesque Round Hill Village, Nev., then winds through breathtaking landscapes to the final destination in Placerville, Calif.

Along the way, participants in period attire will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history of the “Great Western Migration,” as they follow in the footsteps of the early pioneers who forged their way west in search of a better life.

“It’s also a great educational conduit for children learning about the area’s history due to participation,” said Spreckelsen Foster. “And it’s fun!”

There is availability to participate on horseback or as a wagon rider in this 75th anniversary event. As a nonmember, the daily horseback riding fee is $30, and the wagon passenger charge is $60. It is $120 and $250 respectively for the entire trip.

The Highway 50 Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating this fascinating chapter in American history, has been providing family-oriented, fun-filled events and activities for more than seven decades.

The 75th Anniversary Wagon Train Run participants will experience the thrill of reliving the adventures and challenges faced by those who ventured westward long ago.

“You get to relive history. That’s why I do it,” said Spreckelsen Foster. “It is really living history and you get to meet interesting people from different walks of life.”

Participants traveling along the historic roaring road will gain an appreciation for the hardships and triumphs of the early emigrants. They will experience the excitement and anticipation emigrants felt as they set out on their journey, leaving behind everything they knew in pursuit of the promise of a better life in the golden state of California.

The Wagon Train Run is described as a historical reenactment while creating memories. Wake up before dawn to the enticing aroma of coffee and bacon, and the gentle sounds of horses being readied for the day’s journey. As participants ride (on horses or in a wagon) at three miles per hour, they’ll take in the beauty of the surrounding landscape and forge new friendships.

In the evenings, gather around the campfire for storytelling, entertainment, and a chance to reflect on the day’s adventures. This is a time to unwind, disconnect from the modern world, and truly appreciate the simple pleasures of life on the trail.

The Highway 50 Association Wagon Train Run is also an educational opportunity. School groups are encouraged to participate, giving students the chance to experience history firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and triumphs of the early pioneers. Through living history programs and hands-on activities, students will gain a firsthand appreciation for this chapter in American history.

Whether you choose to ride for a day or the entire week-long journey, the Highway 50 Association’s 75th Anniversary Wagon Train Run will be an unforgettable experience.

So, gather your family and friends, pack your gear, and get ready to step back in time for an adventure of a lifetime!

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of history and create memories that will last a lifetime. Join the Highway 50 Association for their 75th Anniversary Wagon Train Run and discover the magic of the “Great Western Migration”.

Saddle up, hit the trail, and let the journey begin!

For more information, go to https://www.hwy50wagontrain.com/wagontrain.html .

To register, go to https://www.hwy50wagontrain.com/pdf/Registration-2024.pdf .