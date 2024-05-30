Action in Tahoe: Birds of Lake Tahoe Hike, Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, Reno Phil plays John Williams

High Sierra Archery Shoot

The Most Beautiful 3D Archery Shoot In The World will take place June 1 and June 2, 2024 at Heavenly Ski Resort California Base Lodge. Take the famous Heavenly Tram up 1700 vertical feet where you will choose one of three courses ranging in difficulty in physicality and distance of shots.

Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.skiheavenly.com or call 775-586-7000.

Optimists Club’s Kids Fishing Derby at Sawmill Pond

The South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club’s annual kid’s fishing Derby at Sawmill Pond will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is located on the corner of Lake Tahoe Blvd. and Sawmill Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. This event is free and open to children 14 years old and younger.

Fishing tackle and bait will be available for those without their own. Tahoe Fly Fishing will provide expert guidance.

There will be a free fish cleaning table.

Hot dogs, chips, and lemonade will be provided!

Birds of Lake Tahoe Hike

The Tahoe Area Sierra Club and Sierra State Parks Foundation will be hosting a Birds of Lake Tahoe hike on National Trails Day,Saturday, June 1, where they’ll be exploring the trails around Washoe Meadows State Park to see and identify the birds in the park with Sheryl Ferguson, a local birding expert. The hike will start at 8 a.m. and is anticipated to last for 2 to 3 hours.

Please register through our link to continue to get updates and information about this hike. Pre-registration required.

For more information, visit http://www.sierraclub.org/mother-lode/tahoe or call 415-977-5500.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

Paramount’s Laser Spectacular is the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the Original Master Recordings of Pink Floyd.

After 30+ years of touring, Paramount’s Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd, as you have never seen it before. Surrounded by walls of concert quality sound, Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey, driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, hi-def-large screen video projection, and special lighting effects.

“Pink Floyd’s music is very dramatic and visual,” says Paramount’s producer Steve Monistere. “You can imagine images when you listen to Pink Floyd’s music. Without any lighting effects at all, there is still a show in your mind.

The event will be held Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

OMG Fun Run

Register now for the eighth annual OMG Fun Run to be held at the Old Meyers Grade in Meyers. Registration is now open through 5 p.m. on June 1. Advanced registration is $15 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under) and includes a free OMG t-shirt. Kids under 5 attend free (do not receive a shirt).

Registration the day of the event is $20 for adults and $10 for children and will be held onsite at Old Meyers Grade from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Pre-registration required. $5-$20 For more information, visit http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org .

John Williams

Experience the magic of music like never before! Join the Reno Phil and Maestro Laura Jackson for a night of enchantment as we bring the legendary John Williams’ melodies to life. Get ready to be transported to galaxies far, far and away and embark on epic adventures through the power of cinematic music.

You won’t want to miss hearing selections from some of his most powerful film scores, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and more! Prepare for a mesmerizing musical journey, suitable for the whole family!

The event will be held on Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m. at Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 Us Hwy 50, Stateline. Pre-registration required. $45+ For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

The Coffis Brothers

The Coffis Brothers are a rootsy rock n’ roll band born and raised in the Santa Cruz Mountains influenced by folk, blues, R&B and straight-ahead rock.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30-11 p.m., Boathouse Theater, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe.

Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.