Action in Tahoe: Christmas Tree Lighting, Art at LTCC and more

The Christmas Tree will be lit Friday, Nov. 29.

Provided

Sierra-At-Tahoe Opening Day 2024

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Sierra-At-Tahoe ski resort will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 29. The resort welcomes visitors to “Dust off your boots, wax your skis or board and sharpen your edges” and join them for the 2024-25 season.

The resort is part of the IKON pass, and offers day passes for adults starting at $150. Day passes for kids between ages 5 and 12 start at $62, while kids 4 and under can ski for free. Find more information about Sierra-at-Tahoe here: https://www.sierraattahoe.com/ .

Christmas Tree Lighting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – 6:30-8 p.m., Heavenly Mountain Resort, 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe. The Shops at Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe warmly invite you to come to celebrate the lighting of our 65′ tall cut Christmas tree. For more information, visit http://www.skiheavenly.com or call 775-586-7000.

LTCC Gallery Exhibits: “Still” and “Troubadours”

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) will close December 6. Both exhibits are free and open to the public.

The first exhibition, “Still”, is a display of “paintings and sculptures by LTCC Art Department’s Two-Dimensional Art Technician, Gallery Assistant, and and Alumni Elizabeth Vargas,” says the LTCC website. The exhibit is in “the Foyer Gallery, at the entrance to the Fine Arts Building in the galley of the Duke Theatre.”

The second exhibit, “Troubadours”, is from artists Gina Tuzzi and Eliseo Casiano, who are faculty with the Cal Poly Humbolt art department, and “featured students and alumni from Humboldt’s Art Program.” It is in the Haldan gallery on the LTCC campus. The gallery is open Monday – Thursday from 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM, Friday from 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM and closed Saturday and Sunday.

Find more information at the Lake Tahoe Community College events page: https://www.ltcc.edu/calendar/ .

Blue Granite climbing gym: Climb-a-thon competition

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Blue Granite Climbing Gym will host its annual Climb-a-thon climbing event on Dec. 8. It will take place at Blue Granite gym, 1259 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 and will cost each team of 4 $80 to sign-up.

“Every year we host the Climbathon Fundraiser to raise funds for the Blue Granite Community Climbing Initiative,” says the Blue Granite site. “The goal of this fund is to bring climbing to the underserved youth and their families of our region and make climbing more affordable for them.” The goal is to raise $10k through competitor’s sponsors.

Climbers will compete in teams of four and “get 1 hour to climb as many routes as they can!” Prizes will be given out for “Most Money Raised, Most Climbs and Gnarliest Flapper”.

Find more information at the Blue Granite website: https://bluegraniteclimbing.com/events-gatherings/ .

The Black Crowes at the Tahoe Blue Event Center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – The Black Crowes will play at the Tahoe Blue Event Center December 3 at 7:30 pm.

“15 years after their last album of original music, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards– their 10th studio album,” says Tahoe Blue.

The show will be general admission with “limited, unassigned seating”. Audience members must be age 21+. Tickets start at $20. Find more information at https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/black-crowes-at-the-tahoe-blue-event-center/ .

Tainted Love: The Best of the 80’s Live at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Tainted Love, an 80’s cover band, will play at the South Shore Room at Harrah’s on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. The show promises “the very best of the ’80s” from “San Francisco’s original 80’s tribute band.”

It is a general admission event with “limited, unassigned seating”. Audience members must be age 21+. Tickets start at $27. Find more information at https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/tainted-love-at-harrahs-lake-tahoe/ .