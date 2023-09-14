Action in Tahoe: Mexican Independence Party at Heavenly Village; Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Harveys; Clint Black at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Clint Black will be at Bally's Lake Tahoe Friday, Sept. 15.

Provided/Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Mexican Independence Party at Heavenly Village

From 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, the Mexican Independence Party will be happening at Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe.

This free event will feature live mariachi from Mariachi Cazadores de Nevada, as well as discounts on margaritas and taco specials. In addition, there will be a live performance by the Ballet Folclórico de South Lake Tahoe.

The event will be happening under the Gondola located between Fire and Ice and Gunbarrel Tavern.

To learn more visit http://www.theshopsatheavenlyvillage.com .

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Ringo Starr and HIs All Starr Band, the renowned music group led by legendary drummer Ringo Starr, will be headlining at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Tickets to the show are on sale on Ticketmaster.com starting at $59.50, with prices subject to change.

Ringo Starr is known for his iconic role of drummer of The Beatles, delivering his signature vocals on classic Beatles hits, as well as his own solo material at shows.

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Clint Black at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Clint Black will be performing live in the Showroom at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. This show is for ages six and up, and children must be accompanied by adults 21-plus.

Tickets to the show are on sale on Ticketmaster.com starting at $70, with prices subject to change.

Throughout his career, Black has released a number of hit songs, including “Like the Rain,” “Killin’ Time,” and “Nobody’s Home,” and is known for his talented songwriting skills and hit songs.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx? .

Shawlapalooza Benefit Concert

Shawlapalooza, a benefit concert with over six local bands, will be happening at South of North Brewing Company from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

This day full of music will benefit the opening of ABCD Music School. The bands featured during this event will be The Residents Tahoe, Hodgie, Sugarpines, Ash Relics Trip, Sweaty Stevenson & the Water Boys, and Nic Shaw.

This is a donation based event. ABCD music is a for-profit music education organization based in South Lake Tahoe, with the mission of providing local musicians with affordable music theory lessons, leacutres, and individualized guidance via a unique ABCD Music Lessons curriculum.

It is free to attend this event.

To learn more visit shawlapalooza.com .

Dave Mason at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Dave Mason will be performing in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Tickets to the show are being sold on Ticketmaster.com starting at $54.58, with prices subject to change. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Children under six will not be permitted.

Mason is hailed as one of the most talented songwriters and guitarists in the world, still performing over 100 shows a year to sold out crowds.

To learn more about this performance visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Blackberry Smoke at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Blackberry Smoke will be live in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe with special guest Miles Miller at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and children under six are not permitted. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com starting at $45.41, with prices subject to change.

Blackberry Smoke is an American rock band made up of Charlie Starr, Paul Jackson, Richard Turner, Brit Turner, and Brandon Still. The band has become known for a single sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country, and folk.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Living History – George Whittell at Valhalla Tahoe

Eastern Sierra historian David Woodruff will be assuming the character of George Whittell in a living history presentation at Valhalla Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Wedensday, Sept. 20.

This free presentation will give guests a unique look at the life of one of the wealthiest men in the United States in the 1930’s.

This show is open to all, and more information can be found at valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=180&utm_campaign=ltva%20whittell&utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=external .

Third Thursday Maker’s Market at South of North Brewing Co

Come check out local vendors and artisans even third Thursday at South of North Brewing Co.

This all age event will include live music, as well as plenty of vendors to check out from the area.

This is a free event and open to all.

Parents Night Out

Experience a parents night out in Incline Village with Daisy Trails Preschool LLC from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Enjoy a night out while the kids enjoy movie and games. The kids will play outside until the sun goes down, followed by movies and homemade pizza.

It is $35 to drop off when reserved in advanced, and $45 at the door.

Toccata 9/11 Memorial Concert at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

The final performance for TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, will be happening at St. Francis Catholic Church in Incline Village at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

The show will be dedicated to the many firefighters and first responders who kept South Lake Tahoe safe during the Caldor Fire.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $40 for preferred seating, $15 for youth, and youth under 23 are free in general seating.

There are several seating options available, so make sure to check them out and purchase your tickets at toccatatahoe.org .

Live music at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Wild Feathers will be performing at the Crystal Bay Club Casino in the Crown Room at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advanced and $25 at the door, plus taxes and fees.

The show will be jam-packed with great music and even better vibes, with The Wild Feathers known for their infectious energy and insane sound.

The fun will continue at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, with Tropidelic featuring Kyle Smith and Joey Harkum in the Crown Room.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and tickets to the show are $17 in advanced, and $20 the day of the show, plus taxes and fees.

Enjoy a night of live music and incredible energy.

Both shows are 21-plus, and standing room only.

To learn more about both shows visit devildogshows.com .

Kids and Horses Fundraiser

A ‘Raise the Barn’ fundraiser will be happening from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Crystal Bay Club Casino in the Crown Room to support Kids & Horses in Carson Valley.

The event will feature live music by Reckless Envy, one dancing with Country Casey, a BBQ dinner catered by the CBC, and spirit tasting with 72 Mile Spirits.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Potlatch in Incline Village, or online at kidsandhorses.org/raisethebarn .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Darin Talbot will be perfuming at Glasses Wine Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

This is a free show to attend, but reservations are recommend. Make sure to get a glass of wine and bring friends to come watch the show.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Wacky Wednesday at Bowl Incline

Head over to Bowl Incline for their Wacky Wednesday specials, happening on Wednesdays from 3-9 p.m.

Bowling is $55 an hour for 6 people per lan, with rental shoes and a large cheese or pepperoni pizza included. Make sure to book online between 5-7 p.m.

Arcade play is half off from 3-10 p.m., and it’s all you can eat musubi for $35 for adults and $20 for children.

Axe throwing will be $26 a person from 5-10 p.m. when booked online.

Finally, a Happy Hour will be happening from 3-5 p.m., with $3 PBRs and $2 off draft beer and well cocktails.

Free community presentation at the Lake Tahoe School

To celebrate the opening of the new Bobcat Treehouse Library Media Center, Lake Tahoe School will be welcoming their first guest speaker, Jarrett Lerner, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Join for this free community presentation, where Lerner will give parents and educators the tools children need to fall in love with books and reading and gain the confidence to share their creativity with the world.

Talks at Tahoe: Legacy of James E. Church’s Snow Science Research Preserved

The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe will be hosting another speaker series with Talks at Tahoe: Legacy of James E. Church’s Snow Science Research Preserved.

This event will begin at 6 p.m Thursday, Sept. 21, held in Prim Library, with a reception with light snacks and beverages to be hosted after the talk. It is free to attend this event.

Learn about the father of snow science in this engaging lecture from Dr. Carlos Ramirez Reyes.

To RSVP visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/talks-at-tahoe-legacy-of-james-e-churchs-snow-science-research-preserved-tickets-704644339187?aff=oddtdtcreator .