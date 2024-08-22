Action in Tahoe: Queen Nation, Ren Faire, Brewfest and more

Friday August 23

Jon Pardi

Come out for a night of incredible music with artist Jon Pardi! This is a show you won’t want to miss!

Get ready to kick up some dirt with Jon Pardi at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys on August 23. From “Dirt on My Boots” to “Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi promises an evening of unforgettable melodies and toe-tapping rhythms. Gather your friends, dust off your boots, and join us for a night of pure country magic under the Tahoe stars.

The show will be held at Harveys Lake Tahoe at 7 p.m.

Ticket purchase required. $69+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Jon Pardi Provided

Saturday August 24

Valhalla Renaissance Faire

South Lake Tahoe’s Beloved Valhalla Renaissance Faire Returns for an Exciting Encore in 2024! The Enchantment of Valhalla Renaissance Faire Returns to Tahoe, Promising an Unforgettable Experience with Abundant Entertainment, Delectable Food, and Unique Shopping. And, yes… there will be JOUSTING!

For close to three decades, the Valhalla Renaissance Faire has been a cherished tradition in the South Lake Tahoe community, offering families and history enthusiasts a chance to experience the grandeur and splendor of the Renaissance period. Now, the faire is back, promising a weekend of unparalleled entertainment and cultural enrichment. Ticket purchase required.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at Tahoe Valley Campground, 1175 Melba Drive, South Lake Tahoe

7th Annual Tahoe Brewfest

The 7th Annual Tahoe Brewfest returns to Ski Run Blvd in the heart of South Lake Tahoe. It celebrates all that is special about our mountain culture: our beer, our crafts, our environment, and most of all, our community. We can’t wait to welcome beer lovers from all over the world to enjoy a beautiful day of brew in South Lake Tahoe. Ticket purchase required.

The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Ski Run Blvd.

For more information, visit bgclt.org or call 530-542-0838.

2023 Brewfest Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Queen Nation

Late-Nite Productions is proud to present an evening celebrating the music of Queen! This is taking place on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the Bally’s Lake Tahoe Showroom. Queen Nation is recognized as the most popular, accurate, and highest-grossing fully-costumed re-creation of a vintage Queen concert in the US. Comprising four musicians to reflect the original Queen lineup, the band performs in detailed 70s & 80s Queen-era costumes. All of this is presented in a live 90-minute concert experience, with note-for-note renditions of classic Queen songs like: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are The Champions,” “Fat Bottom Girls,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “My Best Friend,” and “Dragon Attack.”

Queen Nation Provided

Featured frontman vocalist Gregory Finsley is an amazing singer with an uncanny tone and captivating stage energy that matches the late great Freddie Mercury to a tee. Gregory is a concert trained pianist which allows him to accurately and skillfully play piano live during the shows as did Freddie Mercury back in the day. Queen Nation is the real deal. They deliver the goods and guarantee concertgoers a show without any interruptions, lulls for changes into multiple costumes and never use any cheesy props or wear fake mustaches.

The band’s creed is quite simple, “We try to perform the music of Queen humbly, tastefully and respectfully while paying homage to our Rock Idols without resorting to any corny cliché antics or images. We let the fans and Talent Buyers decide where we fit in the pecking order of the Queen tribute world if that topic is brought up. Our primary focus will always be based on consistently delivering the best sonic gut punch of a pure vintage Queen show in an entertaining concert format every time we take the stage.”

Ticket purchase required. $25+ For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Sunday August 25

Lake Tahoe Pride Pool Party

Join Station House Inn for the ultimate end-of-summer celebration—the last big pool party of the season! Our official Lake Tahoe Pride Pool Party is open to everyone—families, all ages, and LGBTQ+ guests alike. With a portion of the proceeds from the event and room reservations going to support the LTCC Foundation Scholarship.

This is your last chance to soak up the sun, sip by the pool, and celebrate Pride before summer waves goodbye. Grab your ticket now and let’s make this final summer bash one to remember.

Ticket purchase required. $12.51 For more information, visit http://www.stationhouseinn.com or call 530-542-1101.

Monday August 26

Beer Olympics

Gather your team of four friends and compete in a series of fun, beer-themed games that challenge your skill, speed, and drinking prowess. From keg rolling to beer pong, there’s a game for everyone to enjoy (21+). With the stunning backdrop of Lake Tahoe and delicious brews on tap to keep the energy high, Beer Olympics promises to be a highlight of the summer.

Whether you’re in it to win it or just to have a blast, come ready to cheer, chug and celebrate! Ticket purchase required. The event will be held at 3 p.m. at South of North Brewing Company, 932 Stateline Ave. For more information, visit http://www.southofnorthbeer.com or call 530-494-9805.

Camille Thurman On Stage w/ RJO

Singing with the vigor of Ella Fitzgerald and playing the tenor saxophone with a hint of Joe Henderson and Dexter Gordon, Camille Thurman joins the 17-piece Reno Jazz Orchestra for an extraordinary concert under the stars on the east shore of Lake Tahoe.

Known as an invigorating and inventive rising star, Camille’s exceptional talent as a composer, multi-instrumentalist, unique interpreter and impressive vocalist/scatter will exhilarate Sand Harbor audiences in this captivating, must-see show. For more information, visit renojazzorchestra.org or call 775-372-6160.