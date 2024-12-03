Additional area code arriving to 530 region in new year

NORTHEASTERN CALIF. – Don’t be surprised next year if you start seeing calls from 837 area code phone numbers. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is adding a new area code to the 530 area code region.

The commission approved the new area code implementation in June 2023 due to a high demand for new telephone numbers in the 530 region.

The 530 area code serves most of northeastern California, covering all or portions of Alpine, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lassen, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba counties. This includes the South Lake Tahoe and Truckee communities as well as unincorporated areas.

Current telephone numbers, including the current area code, will not change. Customers in 530 area code who request a new service or additional line may be assigned an 837 number.

The commission is adding the new 837 area code as an overlay to 530 area code region, which adds the second area code to the same geographic region served by the existing 530 area code.

Implementation will start Jan. 31, 2025.

Customers receiving an 837 area code will be required to dial 1 + the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 530 area code do today. What is a local call now will remain a local call.