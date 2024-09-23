Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado County, TRPA, IVGID

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, August 13 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Regular New Business

Council Member Appointment, Mayor Pro-Tem Selection, and City Council Assignments. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive presentations from applicants. City Council may: 1) Pass a Motion appointing a City Council member to serve former Mayor Pro Tem John Friedrich’s remaining term of office until December 10, 2024; 2) Administer of Oath of Office to new City Council member; 3) Pass a Motion selecting a Mayor Pro-Tem to serve until December 10, 2024; and, 4) Pass a Motion selecting City Council members to fill vacant assignments to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board (alternate), Tahoe Transportation District, and three City Council Subcommittees (South Tahoe Public Utilities District 2×2 (alternate), Lake Tahoe Unified School District 2×2, and Multi-Cultural Alliance Subcommittee).

Presentation

Presentation by South Tahoe Refuse Regarding 3-Cart Program Implementation

Regular-Unfinished Business

11. Vision Zero Policy. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution establishing a Vision Zero Policy toward zero traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2035. CEQA Determination: This action is statutorily exempt from review under CEQA Guidelines section 15262 (Feasibility and Planning Studies).

Regular-New Business

13. Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO HOUSING) Grant Application. Pass a Resolution authorizing staff to submit a PRO HOUSING Grant application for an amount not to exceed $3,000,000.

14. Memorandum of Understanding with California Tahoe Conservancy for Former Motel 6 Property. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute the Memorandum of Understanding with the California Tahoe Conservancy (CTC) for cooperating on the demolition and restoration of the former Motel 6 Property and other properties the CTC may acquire in the future.

15. Contract with California Skateparks for $435,700 for Bijou Park Skatepark Renovation. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Either: (1) Pass a Resolution authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute a contract with California Skateparks for a total of $435,700, allocate $33,785 in additional funds for contingency, materials testing, inspection services and labor compliance reviews and authorizing the FY 2023-2024 budget amendment by transferring a total of $281,314 from the General Fund budgetary savings and reallocated previous commitment to the Skatepark Renovations capital project; or (2) Pass a Motion rejecting bids and directing staff to issue a new request for bids.

16. Amendment No. 5 to CDM Smith Professional Services Agreement for Pioneer Trail Pedestrian Improvement Phase II and Acceptance of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Air Quality Mitigation Funds. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: (1) Pass a Motion Authorizing and Directing the Mayor to Execute Amendment No. 5 to CDM Smith Professional Services Agreement for an additional $34,558.72 with amended not-to-exceed amount of $560,412.72 for Pioneer Trail Pedestrian Improvement Phase II; and (2) Pass a Resolution accepting and appropriating Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Air Quality Mitigation Funds in an amount of $46,000. CEQA Determination: The Project is categorically exempt pursuant to CEQA Section 15301(c) (existing facilities consisting of existing streets, sidewalks, bicycle and pedestrian trails, and similar facilities).

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, September 24 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

9 a.m. – Planning and Building Department, Planning Division, Long Range Planning Unit, hosting a Board public workshop to solicit input, comments, and direction on the revised draft amendments to Title 130 of the County Code – Zoning Ordinance, which includes specific amendments to Section 130.40.130 (Communications Facilities).

11 a.m. – Supervisor Turnboo recommending the Board receive a presentation from the Sierra Institute for Community and Environment about their efforts in wood utilization, clean energy, rural community development and youth stewardship.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, September 25 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

D. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action)

1. SUBJECT: Moderated Question & Answer Session to Discuss Shared Topics of Community Interest. Members of the public may submit their questions in writing before 5 p.m. on September 23, 2024.

*There will be a limit of three questions per email address.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions to the District Clerk by email at info@ivgid.org or in person at 893 Southwood Blvd., Incline Village, NV.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, September 25, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VIII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. State of the Lake Report by Alex Forrest, UC Davis/Tahoe Informational Only

B. Lake Tahoe Dam Investigatory work by the Bureau of Reclamation, Region 10, Tahoe City, Placer County, California, Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 094-290-033, 094-540-008, & 094-540-017

No later than 2 p.m. – 3) Informational presentation on amendments to the Homewood Mountain Resort Ski Area Master Plan, 5145 West Lake Boulevard, Homewood, California, Placer County Assessor’s Parcel Number’s 097-060-044, et.al, TRPA File Number CEPP2014-0636-03

See the full agenda here .