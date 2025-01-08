Barton Health welcomes first baby of 2025

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health welcomed the first baby of the New Year on January 2 at 4:30 p.m. Sawyer Storm Vivas, female, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 18 1/2 inches long, was born to Cree Whitton and Andrew Vivas of South Lake Tahoe, CA. Dr. Clare Rudolph, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist (OB/GYN) led the care team during the delivery at Barton’s Family Birthing Center.

Both parents expressed their gratitude for delivering at a great hospital in a close-knit community and stated, “You couldn’t ask for a better hospital and staff. We love this hospital, and we love living in Tahoe.”

A wagon filled with gift items donated by local businesses and organizations was provided to the baby’s family. Provided

Andrew hails from Carmel Valley and is a foreman for Cody’s Tree Service. Cree was born and raised in Tahoe and helps Andrew on the job. During her pregnancy, she was limited to the role of “Firewood Princess”. They have two other girls, ages 6 & 2, who were both born at Barton Memorial Hospital.

The family was presented with a wagon filled with gift items donated by local businesses and organizations valued at more than $2,800. This tradition unites the community in celebrating the first baby of the New Year.

Barton extends a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the many local merchants who contributed to the family’s gift: Bert’s Cafe, Cuppa Tahoe, El Dorado Savings Bank, Ernie’s Coffee Shop, Primos, Raleys SLT, South Tahoe Now, Starbucks @ the Y, Tahoe Kids Trading Co., Tahoe Knight Monsters Hockey, Toy Maniacs, Verde Rotisserie & Wynn Nail Bar. Additional donations from Barton Health teams include Barton OB/GYN, Pediatrics, Education, Performance, Plastic Surgery, Public Relations, Human Resources, and the Barton Auxiliary.