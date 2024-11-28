Better Than Ezra to play in Tahoe for first time

Better Than Ezra

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. – Many Gen Xers and Millenials have fond memories of the Alt-Rock group Better Than Ezra which formed in 1988.

The rock icons can be found on Billboard‘s “100 Greatest Alternative Songs of All Time” and “100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time.” Better Than Ezra were prominent fixtures on radio and MTV in the Nineties and early 2000’s, thanks in large part to the massive success of their beloved 1993 independent album Deluxe, which included the smash hit “Good” —a MULTI-PLATINUM-selling #1 hit on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks Chart.

After their 2014 album All Together Now, they took some time off. A decade later, the band released their 10th studio album Super Magick, and is bringing their headline tour, Legends of the Fall: Tokyo Drift tour to Stateline.

Lead singer/guitarist Kevin Griffin sat down to talk with Tahoe Daily Tribune about the band’s 35-year history and their stop in Tahoe.

“We’ve always loved performing live and I think most musicians will say they got the bug when they were a kid, just wanting to be on stage,” Griffin said. “You know, 35 years on, it’s just even more so. There’s just so much appreciation for what we get to do, which is be in a band, play music, jump around on stage, and entertain people and be part of people’s memories and lives, it kind of energizes you.”

The band did take time off to start families but Griffin said fans won’t have to wait another ten years before the next album comes out.

“Honestly, it was lame that we waited so long,” said Griffin.

This tour kicked off in Baton Rouge, which is where the band got its start goes basically non-stop through Dec. 7.

“The band is a well-traveled band and I’m a well-traveled person but the band has never played Tahoe and I’ve never been to Tahoe, so we’re so fired up to being playing there,” said Griffin.

The South Lake Tahoe show is sandwiched between their Menlo Park show the day before and their Henderson show the day after so the band won’t get much time to spend in Tahoe. Still, Griffin said he’ll make the most of his one day here.

“I’m famous for waking up early, I go on hikes, I make the most out of my time in a town,” said Griffin. At that point in the discussion, Griffin flipped the interview to ask the Tribune for its breakfast and lunch spot recommendations.

Griffin also said he’s a big skier so you might get to see him on the slopes before the show.

Better Than Ezra will be playing at Harrah’s on Friday, Dec. 6. To learn more, visit https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .