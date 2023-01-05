EAT This Week: Himmel Haus’ Schweinshaxe

This week's featured EAT dish is Himmel Haus' Schweinshaxe.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Don’t worry if you can’t pronounce the German name of this week’s dish, it doesn’t matter. All you need to enjoy it is a pointer finger and a menu. If you do decide to order, you probably don’t need to speak anyway — you’ll be consumed with lots of “mmmmms” and very little actual words, if any.

Everything starts with a massive Kurobuta pork shank. If you’re unfamiliar with Kurobuta pork, it’s like the Rolls-Royce of pork. Its signature marbling leads to more flavor and tenderness and after it gets rubbed with Dijon and seared, its braised in a bath of dark beer, sauerkraut and onions for about four hours. It is served over a bed of mashed potatoes and rotkohl (sweet and sour red cabbage) and accompanied by a few ladles of the braising liquid, onions and sauerkraut.

To call this dish massive is an understatement. Although while large, I don’t think you’ll want to share once you’ve tasted, so don’t let your dinner company talk you into it — make them get their own.

You could probably just smile at this dish and it would fall apart, it’s that tender. Layers upon layers of flavor are what this elevated comfort dish is all about. It’s savory, yet a little sweet, but the depth of richness is Mariana Trench deep. Even while all the other ingredients shine, nothing outshines the flavor coming from the pork — it’s the true star of the show and my words probably won’t do it much justice.

Because of the sheer size of this dish, Himmel Haus only makes about 12 per night, and they tend to sell out quickly. So if your mouth is watering, you best get there early. If you’re only option is to share the last one, ignore my earlier advice and enjoy.

Himmel Haus is located at 3819 Saddle Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information visit them online at himmelhausslt.com or reach them via phone at 530-314-7665.