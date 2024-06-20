EAT This Week: Noel’s Coffee & Apothecary’s Hot Pastrami Sandwich

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’m not even going to bury the lede: This week’s feature can be had as one of the best deals in all of Tahoe. During happy hour at Noel’s (6 – 8 p.m.) you can pair this sandwich with one of their signature cocktails for only $20. And if you’ve been to Noel’s and had one of those cocktails, you know what kind of a deal this is.

Apothecary’s Hot Pastrami Sandwich Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Before we get started, the answer to your question is yes. Yes, the food is every bit as good as their cocktails (and coffee) and this dish starts out offering two different kinds of pastrami (navel and peppered). They are piled high between two slices of a brioche bun that has been slathered in Dijon mustard and topped with melted Swiss cheese. It’s served with a side of chips, but if you’re feeling healthy, you can also sub in an arugula salad. Either works, but they’re no pastrami sandwich – which is one of my favorite deli meats.

The salty-smoky flavor combo from the pastrami is every bit a dynamic duo as Batman and Robin – although instead of punching out bad guys, it’s punching your taste buds into submission – in absolutely the best way possible.

The zing from the Dijon and the slight nuttiness from the cheese bounce off the saltiness from the meat perfectly. And the bread, which holds everything together in fantastic fashion, seems to melt into the meat, letting that flavor to stand on its own and let you know that it’s the star of the show.

Even with the healthy portion of pastrami, the sandwich eats light and is a great buoy to pair with a drink. Which, if you’re looking for one to pair this with, give their Tres Chili Margarita a go. You’ll thank me later. And I have no problem being thanked in pastrami sandwiches.

Noel’s Coffee & Apothecary is located at 31 U.S. 50 #102 in Stateline. For reservations and menu information visit them online at noelcoffee.com or reach them by phone at 775-310-6635.