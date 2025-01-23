EAT This Week: South of North’s Falafel Sando

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve never been introduced to the Middle Eastern fritter that is falafel, then this week’s feature would be a great how-do-you-do. Not only is a great representation of the dish, but when you add in all the other components, the branches of flavor keep growing and growing.

In addition to the deep-fried flavor bomb that is the falafel, you also get pickled onions, romaine lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and a tahini aioli sitting between two slices of a ciabatta roll. As you might expect, textures are not lacking – mainly due to the crispiness of the falafel, but also pickled onions and lettuce.

South of North’s Falafel Sando. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

You really get a sense of the herbs and spices from the main component, but there’s a tangy balance that comes from the onions and the tahini aioli, which is made with a little bit of lemon juice for added brightness. The ciabatta roll is the perfect vehicle to carry everything. It’s slightly crispy while being light and fluffy, but sturdy enough to hold everything together while maintaining its chewiness.

I could easily stuff my jacket pockets with nothing but falafel, and they’ll even let you add to other items like their salads. But if you’re looking for something to jazz up your early weekday evenings (they have trivia night Tuesdays), this is a flavorful option that won’t disappoint.

South of North Brewing Company is located at 932 Stateline Ave. Unit B in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information, visit them online at southofnorthbeer.com or reach them by phone at 530-494-9805.