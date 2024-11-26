Incline High graduation rate hits almost 99% 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline High School stands out for having almost all its students cross the stage to graduate in 2024.

“I am encouraged by last year’s graduation rate of 98.67%, which reflects the hard work and commitment of our students, families, and staff,” said Incline High Principal Tierney Cahill. “However, I remain mindful that the remaining 1.33% represents more than just a statistic, it represents individual stories, often shaped by complex challenges such as relocation or personal circumstances.”

Incline High had 98.67% graduation rate for 2023-2024 school year, a 3.32% increase over the previous year, according to newly released Washoe County School District (WCSD) statistics.

“Our students worked hard to achieve this academic milestone, and they did it under extraordinary circumstances,” said WCSD Superintendent Joe Ernst. “These students were just beginning their high school careers in the 2020-2021 school year when the pandemic was underway.”

Ernst said the students finished middle school remotely, then had to adjust to hybrid learning, school closures, and other distractions in their freshman year.

“But they persevered and earned their diploma,” Ernst said. “I am grateful to them, their families, and our staff members who worked with them to reach this goal.”

Since 2019-2020 school year, with the exception of 2021-2022, Incline High’s graduation rate has climbed.

The graduation rate at Incline High was 98.2% in 2019-2020; 94.3% in 2020-2021; 93.1% in 2021-2022; and 95.4% in 2022-2023.

“Behind every number is a human being, and our ultimate goal is to meet the needs of every single student,” Cahill said. “While I’m proud of our progress, especially with the steady increase in graduation rates … I won’t be fully satisfied until we reach 100% and ensure every Highlander crosses the finish line.”

Incline High posted the third-highest graduation rate in the county.

“For the Class of 2024, three WCSD high schools (Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology; Truckee Meadows Community College High School; and Incline High) posted graduation rates above 90 percent,” according to a WCSD press release. “Five schools posted rates that were equivalent or higher than last year’s: AACT, Incline, Innovations, North Star Online School, and Wooster High School.”

Districtwide, the Class of 2024 posted a graduation rate of 81.75%, a .65% increase over the Class of 2023. A total of 4,032 WCSD students graduated in 2024, and 47.1% or 1,899 students graduated with an Honors, Advanced, or College and Career Readiness diploma.

The increase reflects gains across most racial and ethnic groups and all special population groups of students.

“All four special population groups increased their graduation rates from the prior year,” according to the press release.

The groups are free or reduced-price lunch, special education, English learners, and children in transition.

For WCSD, which includes Incline High, 74.42% of students receiving free or reduced-price lunch graduated in 2023-2024. That is up 1.32% from the previous year.

Statistics show that 65.68% of special education students graduated, which is up 4.88%.

In the English learners’ category, 69.54% graduated in 2023-2024. That’s up 1.64% from the previous year.

County children in transition graduation rate went up 4.57% from 2022-2023 to 62.96%

Five of WCSD’s seven race/ethnicity groups increased their graduation rates in 2024.

American Indian graduation rate was 66.67% up 8.61%; Asians 94.10% up 2.85%; Hispanics 79.16% up .75%; African Americans 72.22% up 3.38%; and Pacific Islanders 71.83% up 1.52%.

Rates for white and multi-racial categories decreased by 0.15% to 84.53%, and 1.32% to 77.83%, respectively.

Charter schools were not included in the graduation rates.