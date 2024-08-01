Live music around Lake Tahoe: August-September

A concert during the Live at Lakeview Summer Concert Series.

Provided

There is no doubt that the crisp mountain air, the smell of pine and views of the lakes and mountains make for a perfect backdrop for live music. All summer long musicians from all genres will be performing in Tahoe and Truckee’s various venues.

Here’s a look at music options to finish off the summer this August and September.

Concerts at Common Beach, Tahoe City, CA

August 4: Poor Man’s Whiskey

August 11: Groove Session with Backbeat Horns

August 18: New Monsoon

August 25: Dustbowl Revival with opening act Broken Compass Bluegrass

September 1: Scott Pemberton O Theory

September 8: Blues Monsters & Friends

The Shops at Heavenly Village, Stateline, NV

The Shops at Heavenly Village will be hosting free outdoor concerts every Friday and Saturday evening through Labor Day from 5:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The free shows in this series are held on the stage between the Fire and Ice and Gunbarrel Tavern restaurants or in front of Azul Latin Kitchen.

August 2: Audio Boxx

August 3: New Wave Crave

August 9: Jake Neilson

August 10: Sierra Roc

August 16: Mescalito

August 17: Night Owls

August 23: Reckless Envy

August 24: Red Light Challenge

August 30: Erika Malone

August 31: Cliff Porter of Jelly Bread

September 1: Lance Cornwell

September 6: White Water

September 7: Inverness

September 13: Pamela Parker Fantastic Machine

September 14: Greg Austin Music

September 16: Mariachi Cazadores

Lake Tahoe Concert Series at Harvey’s

Each year the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys hosts the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series, which has some of the hottest music acts under the stars performing in a 4,000-seat amphitheater. Tickets for all shows are available through ticketmaster.com and apeconcerts.com .

August 9: Rod Stewart

August 23: Jon Pardi

August 31: Ryan Bingham

September 6-7: Pretty Lights

September 13: Alabama

September 15: Dan + Shay

September 20-21: Lainey Wilson

Live at Lakeview, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Live at Lakeview is a free weekly concert series hosted every Thursday from 4:30 – 8:30 pm at Lakeview Commons , in the heart of South Lake Tahoe. Each event offers free live music and art on the beach, along with a variety of local merchants and delicious food options plus amphitheater-style seating and breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe from the Beer & Wine garden.

August 1: Object Heavy with Boca Do Rio

August 8: Dennis Johnson & The Revelators with Miranda Love

August 15: Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Miranda Love

August 22: Lizzano with Miki Rae & The Hooligans

August 29: Boot Juice with Darren Senn

Three Sheets Brewing Company, Tahoe City, CA

Three Sheets Brewing will have live music Sundays through September 1. The shows are free and all ages are welcome. Shows begin at 7 p.m. at 700 N. Lake Blvd in Tahoe City

August 4: Tiffany Rose & The Outlaw Hearts

August 11: Wolf Jett

August 18: The Same Chase & The Untraditional

August 25: Broken Compass Bluegrass

September 1: Danny Horton Trio

Music in the Park, Meyers, CA

Sunsnow Event Company presents Music in the Park, a summer concert series at Tahoe Paradise Park. Concerts are from 5-8 p.m.

August 9: CB Radio

August 30: Bison

September 20: Jelly Bread

Music in the Park, Truckee, CA

On Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District and Val Videgain Real Estate Team will have live music.

August 7: SambaDa

August 14: Boot Juice

August 21: Beatles Flashback

August 28: Deja Vu

Music on the Beach, Kings Beach, CA

The Music on the Beach concert series is on Fridays from 6-8:30 p.m. at Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Concerts are free and local food vendors will have food available for purchase from 6-9 p.m.

August 2: Matt Axton & Badmoon

August 16: Sneaky Creatures

August 23: Wolf Jett

August 30: Bicicletas Por La Paz

Alibi Amphitheater Sunday Sessions, Incline Village, NV

Alibi Ale Works is hosting free live music from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Sundays at Incline Public House.

August 4: Kat Heart

August 11: Truckee Jazz Combo

August 18: Richie Ronne

August 25: Joaquin & Friends

September 1: Kat Heart

September 8: David Beck

September 15: Bridget Stockham

September 22: Darren Senn

Tunes on Tap, Incline Village, NV

Alibi Ale Works Sunset Concert Series, Tunes on Tap, will be on Thursdays from 7-10 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works.

August 1: Bad Decisions

August 8: Sierra Sirens

August 15: Smokey the Groove