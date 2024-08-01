Live music around Lake Tahoe: August-September
There is no doubt that the crisp mountain air, the smell of pine and views of the lakes and mountains make for a perfect backdrop for live music. All summer long musicians from all genres will be performing in Tahoe and Truckee’s various venues.
Here’s a look at music options to finish off the summer this August and September.
Concerts at Common Beach, Tahoe City, CA
August 4: Poor Man’s Whiskey
August 11: Groove Session with Backbeat Horns
August 18: New Monsoon
August 25: Dustbowl Revival with opening act Broken Compass Bluegrass
September 1: Scott Pemberton O Theory
September 8: Blues Monsters & Friends
The Shops at Heavenly Village, Stateline, NV
The Shops at Heavenly Village will be hosting free outdoor concerts every Friday and Saturday evening through Labor Day from 5:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The free shows in this series are held on the stage between the Fire and Ice and Gunbarrel Tavern restaurants or in front of Azul Latin Kitchen.
August 2: Audio Boxx
August 3: New Wave Crave
August 9: Jake Neilson
August 10: Sierra Roc
August 16: Mescalito
August 17: Night Owls
August 23: Reckless Envy
August 24: Red Light Challenge
August 30: Erika Malone
August 31: Cliff Porter of Jelly Bread
September 1: Lance Cornwell
September 6: White Water
September 7: Inverness
September 13: Pamela Parker Fantastic Machine
September 14: Greg Austin Music
September 16: Mariachi Cazadores
Lake Tahoe Concert Series at Harvey’s
Each year the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys hosts the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series, which has some of the hottest music acts under the stars performing in a 4,000-seat amphitheater. Tickets for all shows are available through ticketmaster.com and apeconcerts.com.
August 9: Rod Stewart
August 23: Jon Pardi
August 31: Ryan Bingham
September 6-7: Pretty Lights
September 13: Alabama
September 15: Dan + Shay
September 20-21: Lainey Wilson
Live at Lakeview, South Lake Tahoe, CA
Live at Lakeview is a free weekly concert series hosted every Thursday from 4:30 – 8:30 pm at Lakeview Commons, in the heart of South Lake Tahoe. Each event offers free live music and art on the beach, along with a variety of local merchants and delicious food options plus amphitheater-style seating and breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe from the Beer & Wine garden.
August 1: Object Heavy with Boca Do Rio
August 8: Dennis Johnson & The Revelators with Miranda Love
August 15: Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Miranda Love
August 22: Lizzano with Miki Rae & The Hooligans
August 29: Boot Juice with Darren Senn
Three Sheets Brewing Company, Tahoe City, CA
Three Sheets Brewing will have live music Sundays through September 1. The shows are free and all ages are welcome. Shows begin at 7 p.m. at 700 N. Lake Blvd in Tahoe City
August 4: Tiffany Rose & The Outlaw Hearts
August 11: Wolf Jett
August 18: The Same Chase & The Untraditional
August 25: Broken Compass Bluegrass
September 1: Danny Horton Trio
Sunsnow Event Company presents Music in the Park, a summer concert series at Tahoe Paradise Park. Concerts are from 5-8 p.m.
August 9: CB Radio
August 30: Bison
September 20: Jelly Bread
Music in the Park, Truckee, CA
On Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District and Val Videgain Real Estate Team will have live music.
August 7: SambaDa
August 14: Boot Juice
August 21: Beatles Flashback
August 28: Deja Vu
Music on the Beach, Kings Beach, CA
The Music on the Beach concert series is on Fridays from 6-8:30 p.m. at Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Concerts are free and local food vendors will have food available for purchase from 6-9 p.m.
August 2: Matt Axton & Badmoon
August 16: Sneaky Creatures
August 23: Wolf Jett
August 30: Bicicletas Por La Paz
Alibi Amphitheater Sunday Sessions, Incline Village, NV
Alibi Ale Works is hosting free live music from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Sundays at Incline Public House.
August 4: Kat Heart
August 11: Truckee Jazz Combo
August 18: Richie Ronne
August 25: Joaquin & Friends
September 1: Kat Heart
September 8: David Beck
September 15: Bridget Stockham
September 22: Darren Senn
Tunes on Tap, Incline Village, NV
Alibi Ale Works Sunset Concert Series, Tunes on Tap, will be on Thursdays from 7-10 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works.
August 1: Bad Decisions
August 8: Sierra Sirens
August 15: Smokey the Groove
