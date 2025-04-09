Long-awaited Target finally opens on April 13

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After two years of waiting, the Target in South Lake Tahoe is finally set to open. Friends, family, and district support from vendors and Target staff throughout the Sacramento to Reno region came to their VIP opening on Tuesday to shop for the first time and celebrate the store’s opening.

Located on 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard No. 6, the store was previously a Raley’s before a snowstorm two years ago destroyed the roof. Target ended up deciding to take the space, though it took significant construction work to repair the roof and make the 64,000 square feet usable for Target.

Rumors about its opening date starting in July were pushed down as development continued on the space. But Jessica Buckhout, store director, said she was excited when she moved down in November to start her new position. Buckhout started in the grocery section of Target seven years ago and moved her way up, saying that Target offered her a lot of opportunities for career growth.

Jessica Buckhout, store director, prepares to cut the ribbon at the Target. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“I’ve heard so much excitement and joy for this location—it’s more convenient for both locals and tourists based on its location,” said Buckhout. While the store has already hired 130 new team members, they expect to keep hiring year-round, employing J-1s and seasonal employees. Buckhout continued, “People are really excited and ready to shop.”

One of the previous high-selling items at the Raley’s was adult beverages, though Buckhout hinted that they would continue to tailor the goods to what both locals and tourists were interested in.

Target reached out to the community, inviting The League to Save Lake Tahoe to table at the event. Though the League and Target aren’t official partners, it could open up doors for Target’s community outreach and donations in the future. One volunteer said it was an opportunity to be a presence at a huge event.

VIP shoppers peruse the shelves at Target on April 8. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

There was a significant community turnout, including Mayor Tamara Wallace, assistant city manager Hilary Roverud, Tahoe Chamber executive director Duane Wallace, and Tahoe Chamber CEO Cristi Creegan. Mayor Wallace took the stage to express the city’s support for the location and her excitement for the location as a Target shopper. “It’s so exciting seeing this building used this way. If there’s anything the city can do for you, we’re here,” said Wallace.

Though this Target location, along with others, are opening during a nationwide boycott of Target, residents who attended were excited, applauding even as they entered the store. Buckhout invited them to the “Target family” as she cut the ribbon, to the vocal support of the audience. People were excited about the “one stop shopping” aspect, the wide availability of different products, and a CVS pharmacy.

The Target officially opens to the public on Sunday, April 13.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.