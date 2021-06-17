Stephan Marius Bienz

Provided Photo

Stephan Marius

Bienz

August 18, 1964 – January 9, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY

STEPHAN MARIUS BIENZ was born August 18th, 1964 at South Lake Tahoe, California to Joseph and Rita Bienz. He passed away unexpectedly and too soon for all those who knew and loved him on January 9th, 2021 at the age of 56 in Missouri with his wife Kathy at his side.

Stephan grew up primarily at Lake Tahoe and also traveled with his family to live overseas for short periods. He enjoyed the outdoors of the High Sierras, such as skiing, hiking, sailing, riding dirt bikes and off-roading.

He was a graduate of George Whittel High School, class of 1983 in Zephyr Cove, Nevada and later of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona, graduating with a degree in Aeronautical Science and earning his Commercial Pilot’s License. After many years of working his way up the aviation ladder starting as a flight instructor, he eventually reached his dream of becoming an Airline Pilot flying nationally and internationally on wide-body jets.

Unfortunately, Stephan had to give up his aviation career due to health issues. He later set his mind to a career on the water following his second love, working on boats on Lake Tahoe and in Florida. He received his Commercial Captain’s license just last year.

He is missed terribly by everyone who knew him. He is survive by his wife, Kathy of 26 years, his mother, Rita Bienz, brother, Dr. Thomas Bienz, sister-in-law, Karen Bienz, nieces Sierra and Celeste Bienz, nephew Bryce Bienz, as well as other close relatives and many good friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bienz.

Two Memorial Services where held in St. Louis, Missouri with his family and many friends in attendance.