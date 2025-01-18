OMNI Tahoe hosts donation drive to support LA wildfire victims and first responders

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – OMNI Tahoe, a South Lake Tahoe wellness and hot yoga studio, is organizing a community donation drive this Saturday, January 18, to provide critical support to victims and first responders affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OMNI Tahoe, located at 1029 Takela Dr, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

The recent wildfires have devastated communities in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, displacing families and creating an urgent need for essential supplies among both victims and the first responders working tirelessly to assist them. OMNI Tahoe’s donation drive aims to deliver direct relief by gathering critical resources for these affected groups.

Priority items include gift cards, monetary donations, and NEW items to ensure the greatest impact. For a complete list of suggested donations, please visit omnitahoe.com.

Suggested items include:

For Wildfire Victims:

• Non-perishable instant foods

• Water kettles & clean water bottles

• Shampoo/ body wash

• New clothes (warm clothes, adults, teen, big kids, children), underwear, socks

• Belts

• Footwear

For First Responders:

• Wipes, deodorant, lotion, and chapstick

• Eye drops and nasal spray

• Toothbrushes, razors, and body soap

• Feminine hygiene products

• Holistic healing items (essential oils, balms, etc.)

“Our goal is to bring relief, comfort, and hope to those impacted by this tragedy,” said Jess Broyles, owner of OMNI and organizer of the donation drive. “We are calling on our incredible Tahoe community to come together and show the power of collective compassion.”

To ensure that donations are impactful, OMNI Tahoe encourages the community to donate items that are new, clean, and/or gently used.

For those unable to attend, OMNI has donation links on their website.

For more information or to get involved, please contact OMNI at hello@omnitahoe.com .