Participants sought for South Shore Community Race League at Heavenly

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Participants are being sought for the South Shore Community Race League that is returning to Heavenly Mountain Resort this week for the first time since 2020.

Heavenly will host the racing under the lights but the league will be run by the Heavenly and Kirkwood ski education foundations and all proceeds go to those two nonprofits.

There will be six weeks of league racing, which begins Wednesday, Jan. 25, and a championship night to cap the season on March 15. Racing will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22, March 8 and March 15. The races begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. The last day to register is Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Six age, gender categories include alpine and snowboard disciplines, under 12, 13-18, and 19 and up.

All participants must have a Vail Resorts pass. For those who don’t, a special pass is available for $120 at the California Lodge main ticket office.

A Release of Liability form must be submitted and can be found here .

The cost to participate in the league is $150, payable to paypal.me/hssfinc.

Race formats include alternate parallel slalom and giant slalom.

Racers are also required top wear helmets.

For more information, visit https://app.smartsheet.com/b/publish?EQBCT=7e2f43392491455e9b2e2b4cb2e293cf .