Reduced speed limits now in effect in areas of South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — New speed limits are now in effect on several sections of city streets within the City of South Lake Tahoe. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department will begin enforcing these changes to enhance road safety for all users.

The affected areas and new speed limits are as follows:

Pioneer Trail : From US 50 to Keller Road, the speed limit has been reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph .

Ski Run Blvd : From US 50 to Tamarack Avenue, the speed limit has been reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph .

Ski Run Blvd : From Tamarack Avenue to Pioneer Trail, the speed limit has been reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph .

Lake Tahoe Blvd: From US 89 to D Street, the speed limit has been reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph.

The reductions are part of an ordinance approved by the South Lake Tahoe City Council at its December 10, 2024, meeting. The decision was based on the findings of a comprehensive study conducted through an Engineering and Traffic Survey. The study highlighted the following speed adjustments as crucial for enhancing safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. These changes align with the city’s ongoing efforts to reduce the risk and severity of accidents by lowering vehicle speeds in high-traffic areas.

“We are dedicated to making South Lake Tahoe safer for everyone,” said Police Chief, David Stevenson. “The new speed limits and enforcement reflect our commitment to reducing risks on the road and ensuring a safer community for residents and visitors alike.”

Drivers are urged to stay alert and adhere to the new speed limits to avoid citations and help maintain a safer traffic environment.