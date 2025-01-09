Savoring Winter: Top Comfort Foods to Warm Your Soul in Lake Tahoe

As Old Man Winter settles back into the Lake Tahoe Basin, he brings with him freezing temperatures and a blanket of fresh powder – creating the perfect excuse to indulge in some of the area’s finest culinary delights. As the winter season unfolds, comfort food becomes the go-to choice for warming up, staying cozy, and savoring every bite amidst the blustery chill.

Here are the top comfort food dishes to warm up, stay full, and be delightfully satisfied, all season long.

Beef Brisket at Sonney’s BBQ

What says comfort food more than barbecue? Sonney’s BBQ Shack has been consecutively voted the best BBQ in Tahoe for seven years running, and for good reason. What began as a barbecue sauce competition between brothers close to three decades ago has turned into a High Sierra barbecue haven. Upon driving down Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe, guests can stop into the warm space, and are immediately welcomed in the front door with the distinct, sweet smell of good ‘ol barbecue.

Sonney’s offers some of the best barbecue in Lake Tahoe. Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

With an expansive menu hosting southern favorites such as collard greens, mac and cheese, and fried pickles – it’s tough to pick a fan-favorite; however, the restaurant’s standout dishes are their barbecue platters. Specifically, their Beef Brisket Barbecue Platter. The Sonney’s team trims the meat, intentionally leaving a quarter-inch fat layer on the brisket to add flavor depth. After the meat is trimmed, it is given a generous dry rub, adding more complimentary flavor to the savory dish. After the dry rub, the brisket sits and marinades for up to 36 hours, allowing the meat to soak in all the delicious flavors. The meat is then sent to be cooked “low-‘n-slow” with oak, apple, and other hardwoods for over 12 hours, to give the meat its signature Sonney’s flavor. The result is a melt-in-your mouth, fall apart on your fork brisket dish that’s worth weathering any winter storm to indulge in.

Website: https://www.sonneysbbqshack.com/

Pork Osso Bucco at Primo’s Lake Tahoe

If you’re looking to venture into Italian comfort food, Primo’s is the number one stop to fill your belly and your tastebuds with top-quality, authentic Italian dishes. Dishing out local favorites for over a decade, Primo’s has been a South Lake Tahoe staple, as one of the only (you read that right) kitchens hand making their own noodles from scratch in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Bringing your palette back to Italy, Primo’s menu boasts rich flavors that greatly complement one another, creating a unique dining experience that transports guests to being back in Italy. With extensive options to choose from, the dining experience is carefully curated to satisfy your hunger pangs, and keep you satisfied from start to finish. Being a traditionalist, you truly cannot go wrong with ordering the savory Italian classic, Pork Osso Bucco. Categorized under their “Homeland” subsection on the menu, the dish is complemented with white corn polenta, and finished with balsamic-glazed cipollini, giving the dish a sweet finish to every savory, indulgent bite.

Website: https://primoslaketahoe.com/

Lake Tahoe BBQ Feast at Fox & Hound

If you find yourself at the top of Heavenly’s Stagecoach Lodge and are looking for a hearty fix to satisfy the hunger pangs, look no further than Fox & Hound. Capturing the authentic soul of barbecue, Fox & Hound has been dishing out fan favorite barbecue staples with a “something for everyone” mentality since 1991. With one-of-a-kind views of the Carson Valley below, Fox & Hound has an expansive menu with delicious offerings for everyone to enjoy. Guests can enjoy their pizzas, sandwiches, Mexican-inspired dishes, and more – but the locals know they’re best known for their barbecue.

If you’re looking for the ultimate barbecue experience, it doesn’t get better than Fox & Hound’s Lake Tahoe BBQ Feast. With all their meat being slow roasted over cherry wood, this is a dining experience meant for your entire party. This feast serves up four to six people, and includes a full slab of St. Louis ribs, a whole chicken, two sausages, and a half-pound of tri-tip or pulled pork. But that’s not all – this meal takes the feast to a whole other level, including classic “sides” that’ll appeal to the masses of your party, including bacon mac and cheese, Tahoe beans, potato salad, coleslaw, green beans with bacon, and four housemade corn muffins.

Website: https://foxandhoundtahoe.com/

Amber Braised Beef Short Rib at Tahoe Tavern & Grill

A true local gem, Tahoe Tavern & Grill is a top-notch winter stop to warm up, sit back, and enjoy. Sitting just past the California/Nevada stateline, this restaurant has been serving up intentionally crafted, unique dishes to the community for several years, making it the perfect place to take your coat off and stay to watch a football game alongside a hot toddy. With casual winter favorites such as wings, fresh pizzas, and handhelds, Tahoe Tavern’s menu also takes it up a notch, offering delicious, hand-crafted plates that are guaranteed to tick off your comfort food box.

A Tahoe Tavern standout dish is their Amber Braised Beef Short Rib. The boneless beef short rib begins by bathing in Cabernet, adding depth to the savory flavor. The dish is served over handmade garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and finished with mushroom jus. Guaranteed to give you an audible groan, this dish is a standout masterpiece that any comfort food lover should be adding to their to-do list.

Website: https://www.tahoetavernandgrill.com/

As the winter season wraps its arms around the Lake Tahoe Basin, it’s the perfect excuse to dive into some seriously cozy comfort food. From the melt-in-your-mouth brisket at Sonney’s BBQ to the hearty Pork Osso Bucco at Primo’s, these dishes are all about bringing joy to your taste buds. Whether you’ve been tearing up the slopes or just want to escape the cold, these local gems are sure to hit the spot. Gather your crew, dig into some delicious eats, and let the flavors warm you up this winter – because there’s nothing better than good food and good company in this winter wonderland.

Madison Schultz is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.