Shaydar Edelmann joins Tahoe Fund Board of Directors

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The nonprofit Tahoe Fund announced that Shaydar Edelmann, vice president and general manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort, has joined its Board of Directors. Edelmann’s resort leadership experience and deep connection to the Lake Tahoe environment will further the efforts of the organization to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.

“I’m excited to welcome Shaydar to our Board of Directors. His knowledge of the region and its challenges, paired with his professional experience will be invaluable to our efforts,” said Verdi DiSesa, Tahoe Fund board chair. “As we look to the future and continue to seek out new opportunities to improve the Tahoe environment, his insights will surely be an asset to the Tahoe Fund.”

Edelmann’s career in the ski industry has spanned the past 25 years, with most of it spent in the Lake Tahoe area working for resorts including Alpine Meadows, Boreal Mountain Resort, Soda Springs and Woodward Tahoe. Edelmann has demonstrated his commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement through various projects, including helping to establish California’s first recycled water snowmaking system. He also managed the construction and opening of Woodward Tahoe before serving as the general manager of Woodward Park City during its construction and grand opening. Edelmann joined Vail Resorts in 2020, serving as vice president of mountain operations at Park City Mountain Resort before moving back to the Tahoe area in 2024 to lead the team at Heavenly.

In addition to contributing to the Tahoe Fund board of directors, Edelmann serves on the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council and is a member of the Ski California executive committee. In his free time, he enjoys skiing and snowboarding, golf, mountain biking, and traveling around the world to catch as many surf waves as possible.

“The Tahoe Fund has a strong track record in its efforts to improve the Tahoe environment. I look forward to working with the exceptional, dedicated staff and board, and to contributing to the organization’s efforts to ensure the Tahoe environment is both cared for and accessible for everyone to enjoy,” said Edelmann.

The Tahoe Fund is a nonprofit organization that supports environmental improvement projects that restore lake clarity, expand sustainable recreation, promote healthier forests, improve transportation and inspire greater stewardship of the region. Learn more about the Tahoe Fund and its current and completed projects at http://www.tahoefund.org .