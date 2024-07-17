Vacancy Tax proponents to host online info session

Who: Locals for Affordable Housing - Proponents of Measure N What: Vacancy Tax Info Session Where: tahoevacancytax.com/info-session When: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 6 to 7 p.m. Locals for Affordable Housing - Proponents of Measure NVacancy Tax Info SessionWednesday, July 24, 2024, 6 to 7 p.m.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The proponents of the vacancy tax, now designated Measure N, will hold a digital information policy to answer questions about the policy on Wednesday, July 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Members of Locals for Affordable Housing will walk through the key aspects of the initiative and address frequently asked questions. Questions can be submitted with an RSVP at tahoevacancytax.com/info-session .

The info session will answer commonly asked questions about the vacancy tax, such as how vacancy is defined and how the revenue is allowed to be spent. Presenters will walk through the Measure text, including key elements such as fee structure, enforcement, and exemptions for non-winterized properties, elderly residents in care facilities, wildland firefighters, active-duty military, and others. Full time residents will pay no tax at all on homes they live in.

“We’re here to answer questions and support community engagement around the policy,” said Amelia Richmond, co-founder of Locals for Affordable Housing. “The opposition, funded by the California Association of REALTORS, has been taking a page out of the MAGA playbook, using misinformation and fear tactics to mislead voters. It’s important that residents have factual answers to make informed decisions this November.”

“We must find a way to solve the housing crisis in South Lake Tahoe and fix our roads without adding more taxes on locals and local businesses,” said Nick Speal, the other co-founder of Locals for Affordable Housing. “Measure N incentivizes the use of existing vacant properties, while simultaneously generating tens of millions of dollars dedicated exclusively for affordable housing, road repairs, and transit – so locals can both have a place to live and safely get to work.”