What to expect when starting therapy at Live Violence Free (Opinion)

Live Violence Free offers free, confidential, and bilingual therapy services to clients who currently experience or have a history of abuse and neglect. Our therapists specialize in evidence-based treatments of trauma and concurrent disorders and offer individual and group therapy services.

When people decide to seek help, the first session can make you feel nervous and uneasy – which is normal. Here are a couple myths and truths about engaging in therapy.

Myth: Those who seek therapy must be severely mentally ill or too weak to deal with their problems.

Truth: Most clients struggle with the same things we all do: relationships, work-life balance, life changes (even the ones we look forward to), daily stressors, negative beliefs about self, grief and loss. Simply having a witness to our struggles might validate our concerns and confirm that we are not “too sensitive” or “crazy”. In fact – many therapists also attend therapy!

Some might be discouraged from seeking treatment as they believe that problems should be dealt with within a couple or a family unit. However, we know the opposite is true – someone who does not know you personally might be able to bring new perspective to our challenges without bias.

Myth: I will feel better immediately after the session.

Truth: While therapists might share tools and strategies to solve problems and reduce distress, therapy also involves some discomfort. In treatment, we remember unpleasant events, feelings and experiences. It may lead to difficult emotions and sometimes unintended outcomes (such as changes in relationships). We know this is true: “The best way out, is always through,” and many clients, with time and consistency, will experience reduction in symptoms, improved quality of life and greater sense of alignment with their values and in relationships.

For those who have never attended therapy, the first couple of sessions may seem like a daunting and vulnerable process, so here’s an inside look.

In your first session, you will discuss your history, current symptoms, and why you sought treatment. It is completely acceptable not to want to share everything with a therapist you just met! Therapists may ask very specific questions, but it is up to you how much detail you want to share at the start.

With time, you will feel more open and comfortable. If you do not, it is important to address your concerns with your therapist. Each therapist has their own style and approach to therapy. If you do not feel at ease and safe to share with your therapist within few sessions, it might be an indication that the therapeutic relationship is not a good fit, and you can seek out other providers.

You will also be given an opportunity to ask questions to your therapist (their credentials, background, experience, specialties) and discuss your goals in treatment. It is normal to only have a general idea about your objectives in therapy and your therapist will assist you to narrow them down to more specific, measurable, and achievable goals.

While it is common for therapy to be uncomfortable and challenging at times, the client is the driving force in treatment. Your therapist will guide you through the process and create a safe and compassionate environment to allow you to move through therapy at your own pace, while honoring your boundaries and individual needs.

If you are a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse and want to find out more about therapy at Live Violence Free, please contact us at 530-544-2118 or come into our office at 2941 Lake Tahoe Blvd, between 8 am-6 pm Monday- Friday.

Marta McLean, LMFT

Clinical Supervisor at Live Violence Free and owner of private psychotherapy practice