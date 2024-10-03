Action in Tahoe: Documentary Film Festival, Oktoberfest, Get the Led Out and more

Thursday Oct. 3

50 years of South Tahoe Theatre

For a small mountain town, South Lake Tahoe has had a vibrant theatre history. Thousands of residents and visitors have seen plays from classical to musicals to new works in a variety of venues here in South Lake Tahoe. Hundreds of community members have participated onstage and backstage to bring these plays to life.

On October 3 come celebrate as we look back at over fifty years of theatre here on the south shore. This unforgettable evening will take place at the historic Valhalla Boat House Theater and the Grand Hall, where we’ll gather to reminisce, reconnect, and celebrate the countless individuals who have contributed to our rich theatrical heritage.

50 years of South Lake Theatre Provided

Enjoy a nostalgic retrospective through time as we spotlight the remarkable contributions of groups like The Tahoe Children’s Theatre company, South Tahoe High, Lake Tahoe Community College, South Lake Tahoe Theatre Company, Scrooge, The Tahoe Improv Players, Valhalla Boathouse Theatre, Black Ice Theatre, and 4th Wall Down Productions.

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingle with fellow theater enthusiasts amidst a display of theatrical memorabilia. We’ll raise a glass to the past, present, and future of Tahoe theater while supporting the next generation of talent as proceeds from this event will provide a theater scholarship for a deserving South Tahoe High student.

Whether you’ve graced the stage or simply enjoyed the magic from the audience, this is your invitation to be part of the celebration.

Event Details:

Thursday, October 3, 2024

5:15pm – 6pm Valhalla Tahoe Boat House Theater, South Lake Tahoe – no-host bar

6pm – 7pm Presentation

7pm – 9pm Reception in the Valhalla Grand Hall, with hors d’oeuvres and no-host bar

Cost is $25

Tickets at: https://valhallatahoe.com/event/50-years-of-south-tahoe-theatre/

Friday Oct 4

Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival

Set amidst the natural beauty of South Lake Tahoe, this captivating multi-day documentary film festival comes to life. We provide a welcoming space for filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences to connect through screenings, discussions, workshops and vibrant parties.

The mission is to entertain, enlighten and inspire by showcasing remarkable films, building community and igniting a passion for storytelling that transcends boundaries, empowers and fosters compassion and awareness. Ticket purchase required. $99+ For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

Tallac After Dark

Tallac Historic Site volunteers and staff invite you to attend an interpretative tour through the American Spiritualism Movement. Discover why so many Americans tried to speak to the dead and how they did it.

From seances to ouija, this tour takes you back in time to experience the movement firsthand. You’ll also hear tales from modern-day, ghostly encounters that regularly occur at the Pope Estate.

Ticket purchase required. $30 Adult | $15 child (under 12) + fees For more information, visit http://www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/tallac-historic-site or call 530-544-7383.

Saturday Oct 5

Oktoberfest at Camp Richardson Resort

A fall tradition in Lake Tahoe, Camp Richardson Resort’s Oktoberfest is back Oct. 5-6. An ode to the Munich festival and a favorite for visitors and locals, the festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Lederhosen are optional but encouraged. Entrance and parking are free.

Well known for its family-friendly activities, beer and wine garden, and Oktoberfest-inspired menu options, this year’s choices will also include the Über Plate with four types of sausages, potato salad, braised red cabbage, and sauerkraut, and desserts by Frank Vilt’s Cakes.

Oktoberfest at Camp Richardson Provided

Festival goers are encouraged to take advantage of the free bike valet in front of the Mountain Sports Center. Free parking is available on paved sites in the resort’s Eagles Nest campground.

Competitions during the two-day festival range from beer stein holding to yodeling and costume contests for dogs and their owners. All ages can participate in the yodeling and costume matches. Pets only compete on Saturday. Winners receive gift certificates for food, activities and lodging at the resort.

The “Gruber Family Band” will play live polka music both days accompanied by dancers from Lake Tahoe Shining Stars. Vendor row will include many handcrafted and made-in Tahoe choices and a pumpkin patch. Souvenir steins and shirts will be available for purchase at the Camp Richardson Booth. ( http://www.camprichardsonresort.com ) ( https://camprichardsonresort.com/event/oktoberfest-at-camp-richardson/ )

Schedule of Events – Saturday and Sunday:

11 a.m. – The Studio’s Shining Stars Dancers

12 p.m. – Gruber Family Band

1 p.m. – Stein Hold or Yodeling Contest

2 p.m. – Owner & Pet Costume Contest

3 p.m. – Stein Hold or Yodeling Contest

Camp Richardson’s lakeside restaurant The Grove will be serving an Oktoberfest special menu in addition to the regular menu Oct. 5-6, with live music from 5 to 7 p.m. Diners can choose from pretzel bites with beer cheese and mustard, pork belly sliders on pretzel buns, or a Munich inspired stew, along with some fall-inspired specialty cocktails.

There’s also one last chance to get an ice cream fix from Camp Richardson’s Ice Cream Parlor open through the Oktoberfest weekend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the latest updates, visitors can follow the resort’s new Facebook and Instagram pages at http://www.facebook.com/camprichresort and http://www.instagram.com/camprichresort/

The Magic Continues…An Evening of Magic & Comedy with Lake Tahoe headliner, Robert Hall

Plans are underway for “The Magic Continues…An Evening of Magic & Comedy”, the 2nd Annual Gala fundraiser supporting the Douglas County Public Library. The Gala will be held at the Carson Valley Inn October 5, 2024, and will include a no-host cocktail hour, dinner, live and silent auctions, and an encore magic show featuring South Lake Tahoe headliner, Robert Hall.

Tickets are available now. General admission tickets are $75 per person. General admission tickets including a 4pm VIP close-up magic experience with Robert Hall are $100, and VIP tables for ten are $1,500. A link to buy tickets online or make a cash donation to support the Gala is available through the library website: library.douglascountynv.gov. Tickets also can be purchased with cash or credit card at the Minden and Lake Tahoe branches.

Robert Hall Provided

Proceeds from this event will support:

Creation of an Outdoor Reading Area at Zephyr Cove Library;

READing Paws®;

Expansion of the library’s Community Book Club kits collection;

And other projects to be determined.

Event organizers invite the public to visit a display of live and silent auction items at the Minden Library throughout the month of September. Among the auction offerings are sports, concert and theatre tickets, golf, wine tasting and dining, hotel stays, gift baskets, and more. For information about donating good or services for the live or silent auctions, contact Barb Wilson (775-830-6153), Chris Sanchez (775-315-4766), Starla Doughty (775-790-4032) or Jimayne Merkow (775-291-2224).

The Friends of the Douglas County Public Library is a non-profit organization that has supported the Douglas County Public Library since 1993. The organization provides funding for library programs and projects to enrich, expand, and enhance what the library has to offer patrons of all ages. For more information visit the library website: library.douglascountynv.gov/.

Sunday Oct 6

Get the Lead Out

Get The Led Out is a group of professional musicians who are passionate about their love of the music of Led Zeppelin. It’s been their mission to bring the studio recordings of “The Mighty Zep” to life on the big concert stage. This is not an impersonator act but rather a group of musicians who were fans first, striving to do justice to one of the greatest bands in rock history!

Ticket purchase required. $27 – $45+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.