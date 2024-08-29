Action in Tahoe: Tattoo festival, Jimmy Buffett Day, Ryan Bingham

Ryan Bingham

Friday August 30

Heavenly Village Midway Art & Music Festival

Enjoy a weekend full of family-fun entertainment including our classic car show & shine, art show, fireworks, carnival rides and four stages of live music! Pre-registration required. Free For more information, visit theshopsatheavenly.com.

Long Live Tattoo Festival

South Lake Tahoe beckons with the ultimate Tattoo Extravaganza, August 30th – September 1st. Immerse yourself in a realm where legendary artists wield their needles like magic wands, transforming skin into living canvases! Prepare for an electrifying fusion of art, music, and revelry that will leave an indelible mark on your soul!! This is the event you’ve been yearning for! Ticket purchase required. $25 – $50 For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Jimmy Buffett Day

On Jimmy Buffett Day, August 30, 2024, and Labor Day Weekend following, Margaritaville is introducing a brand-wide “Day of Service” in support of Singing for Change, a non-profit organization created by Jimmy in 1995, and other local charities. This initiative is to celebrate Jimmy, his legacy, and the way he lived his life in the support of others and community – leaving the world a better place.

In South Lake Tahoe, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe has partnered with non-profit organization Keep Tahoe Blue for a local property and area clean-up. Locals and guests alike can join in helping create a litter- free Tahoe in order to protect and restore the environmental health, sustainability, and scenic beauty of Lake Tahoe, keeping the blue waters pristine for future generations to enjoy. The event will take place on Friday, the 30th from 9-11am.

To celebrate Jimmy’s mantra, legacy and the way he lived his life in the support of others and community, the resort will also offer the “Keep the Party Going” package, promising guests an escape full of laughter, shared stories and good energy while paying the positivity forward with a donation to Keep Tahoe Blue.

Saturday August 31

Ryan Bingham

Ryan Bingham is hitting the stage at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys with the Texas Gentlemen.

Ryan Bingham is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist who brings the authenticity of his rural upbringing to his music. Born in New Mexico and raised across the Southwest, Bingham spent his youth working on ranches and competing on the rodeo circuit. These experiences heavily influence his songwriting, which blends Americana, country, and folk styles.

Bingham’s career took off in the late 2000s, and he achieved mainstream recognition in 2009. He co-wrote and performed “The Weary Kind,” the theme song for the Jeff Bridges film “Crazy Heart.” The song won Bingham an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Grammy, and several other songwriting accolades.

Since then, Bingham has released six studio albums and continues to tour extensively. He’s known for his captivating live performances and his insightful lyrics that explore themes of life on the road, love, loss, and resilience.

Ticket purchase required. $59+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.