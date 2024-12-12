EAT This Week: The Grove’s Shrimp & Grits

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When a chef tells you that their grits recipe came from a woman in New Orleans that they had to literally beg for, you can probably be rest assured that it’s going to be something worth eating – as is the case with this week’s feature. However, the grits are not the only item on the plate that’s worth singing about.

The Grove’s Shrimp & Grits. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

But, since we’re already talking about them, let’s start there. The grits in this case are in the classic southern style of creamy buttered grits. They get a hearty topping mixture consisting of diced andouille sausage, onions, bell peppers, and shrimp, flavored with a Cajun seasoning, then garnished with sliced green onions.

As you might expect, the andouille and the Cajun season start the palette party off with a bang. The heat level is mid-range (not crazy), but there is some spiciness (not to be confused with heat) going on. Although, with that spiciness also comes flavor and this dish has flavor that comes at you at all angles.

The creaminess from the grits works well to calm everything down and the shrimp is P.M.D. (plump, moist and delicious). The veggies are cooked to perfection (tender and crisp) and while all the flavors are robust on their own, they complement each other in a way that never contradicts one another making this dish a tasty option for the cold winter temps we’ve been seeing in Tahoe.

As part of the new menu makeover happening at the Grove, it’s a great place to experience some new offerings on the south shore. Plus, the appearance is kind of Christmas-y so you should feel right at home with this in your belly next to the dining room fireplace.

The Grove Beach Bar and Grill is located at 1900 Jameson Beach Rd. in South Lake Tahoe (part of Camp Richardson Resort). For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at camprichardsonresort.com/thegrove/ or reach them by phone at 530-314-4650.