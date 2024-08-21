Incline Village General Improvement District defers RFP, separation agreement, appointment of interim GM 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) Board of Directors decided to enhance the Request for Proposals document, and defer a separation agreement with the current general manager, and defer appointing an interim general manager at Tuesday night’s meeting.

All three items will be deferred until the Aug. 28 meeting.

Director of Human Resources Erin Feore said 24 candidates applied for the general manager position.

“There are a lot of folks with a lot of qualifications,” Feore said.

The board said they want to see the qualified candidates’ applications for general manager. Previously, the board received a selected few.

Feore was asked to let the board know where the job description was posted. In addition, she will work with Trustee Ray Tulloch on an enhanced RFP.

The current RFP has dates suggested under the schedule of events; scope of work; special considerations; district project team and management; proposal content and requirements; and submittals requirement.

The separation agreement with General Manager Bobby Magee was deferred after new information was learned at an Audit Committee Meeting on Tuesday.

“We discovered the director of finance position, which had been noted to the board that it was going to be funded for a minimum of six months, there actually is no funding in the budget,” Feore said.

Following the meeting, “we looked at the numbers 13 more times … there are no dollars in FY 2024-25 budget for finance director.”

The item was pulled because of the new information that the counsel advised not discussing in the board meeting.

The trustees then discussed appointing an interim general manager.

“I think it should be someone internal,” said Trustee David Noble.

Noble named an individual who has health issues. Because of that, others were against moving forward with Noble’s recommendation.

“I feel like he would be the right fit,” said Trustee Michaela Tonking. “I’d support it.”