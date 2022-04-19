LTCC president DeFranco named ‘PROmoter of the Year’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Community College Public Relations Organization of California recently recognized Lake Tahoe Community College Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco with its annual PROmoter award for his leadership and support of community colleges and their marketing and communication efforts.

Jeff DeFranco



DeFranco received the award at CCPRO’s annual conference. In recent years, this award has gone to long-serving chancellors at some of the largest community colleges and districts in the state, including College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook in 2019 and Chancellor Dr. Constance Carroll at the San Diego Community College District in 2021. The conference and the award was on hold during the pandemic, but it was able to move forward again this April, coming to South Lake Tahoe for the first time in the conference’s history.

“It is indeed a real honor to be included among these true state leaders who are at major institutions in our college system,” said DeFranco. “To be recognized like this relatively early in my presidential career while at one of the smaller colleges in the system is tremendous. I’d like to thank and acknowledge LTCC’s marketing team, advocacy staff, and the Board of Trustees for helping tell LTCC’s story locally, and throughout the state and nation. Their work is bringing important resources and financial support to our college and community.”

DeFranco is the fourth recipient of CCPRO’s PROmoter Award. He has served as LTCC’s president since January 2017. Under his leadership, LTCC developed one of the most comprehensive College Promise free tuition programs in the nation, and additionally the country’s first bi-state program. He and his team have brought in upwards of $15 million in federal and state grants to bolster numerous programs at LTCC.

He also advocated in Sacramento to bring in $10 million in state matching funds to make the college’s current remodel for efficiency construction project possible, modernizing and upgrading most of the main building and its classrooms, labs, and student support spaces. During his tenure as president facilities have been added and modernized. DeFranco cut the ribbon on both the Lisa Maloff University Center and Early Learning Center while continuing to advocate for state funds to bring student housing to South Lake Tahoe.

“Community colleges have compelling stories to share,” said DeFranco. “We should and do highlight the lifechanging opportunities we can provide as engines of social and economic mobility for our students. We believe in the power of storytelling and how this changes our students’ lives. When we communicate clearly and consistently, it’s easier for our students to navigate college successfully. This was never more true than during the pandemic and Caldor Fire evacuation. LTCC strives to communicate well to our various stakeholders, and we’re pleased CCPRO recognizes our efforts.”

CCPRO of California represents and serves the community colleges, public and governmental relations, marketing, and design professionals statewide at 116 community colleges. Each year at their annual conference, CCPRO provides marketing and public relations professionals with a unique opportunity to network with peers, share best practices and challenges, and collect and share work and career advice. This year’s CCPRO conference was held in South Lake Tahoe.

Source: LTCC