Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Rice Cake

Meet Rice Cake, a cat with a heart as sweet as her name suggests. All it takes is a couple of scratches behind her ears and her back feet will start tap, tap, tapping away. She’s a friendly soul, always ready to greet you with a soft purr and a nudge of her head.

Rice Cake’s curiosity knows no bounds; she loves exploring new toys, hidden corners, and the fascinating world outside the window. Her social nature shines when she’s around other cats, pets, and people. She’s always the first to initiate playtime or a cozy cuddle session. Her adorable mustache adds a touch of humor to her already charming personality.

Rice Cake is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

This little lady is a five-year-old purr machine. She is move-in ready and can’t wait to have a place to call hers… forever! Adopting Rice Cake means welcoming a bundle of love and joy into your life. She’s not just a pet; she’s a friend, a companion, and a source of endless entertainment. Give Rice Cake a home, and she’ll give you her heart.

If you are looking to sweeten up your life, but not add any extra calories to your diet, come meet Rice Cake. She might just be what you’ve been missing! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Strawberry Shortcake or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .