Lake Tahoe AleWorX expands to Reno

RENO, Nev. – Lake Tahoe AleWorX announced the upcoming opening of its new location in Reno’s Brewery District in late fall 2024. Located next to the Reno Aces Ballpark at 324 E. 4th St., Lake Tahoe AleWorX Reno will bring the brand’s adventure-driven dining experience to The Biggest Little City, featuring indoor and outdoor dining options—including a new rooftop deck complete with a full bar and kitchen. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails, a curated selection of craft beer, chef-driven small bites and wood-fired pizzas in an energetic space.

Known for its laid-back atmosphere and entertainment-focused dining experiences, Lake Tahoe AleWorX Reno will channel the energy of both its sister locations up at the Lake. An elevated, high-energy night scene with regular live band and DJ programming will be complemented by the dynamic rooftop deck where guests can sip on craft cocktails next to one of five fire pits. This new dining venue invites locals and visitors alike to unwind, connect and gather over the same woodfired food menu loved at the Lake.

What sets Lake Tahoe AleWorX Reno apart is its unique blend of spaces—a restaurant with an expansive rooftop bar and kitchen that ties seamlessly to a large entertainment venue, The Alpine. Exclusive to the Reno location, Lake Tahoe AleWorX will also debut on-site brewing, introducing its adventure lifestyle-driven Tahoe brand of craft beer directly to the local market.

The Alpine at Lake Tahoe AleworX. Provided / Brian Walker

“We’re thrilled to bring Lake Tahoe AleWorX to Reno, sharing our blend of craft beer, great woodfired food, and a lively, welcoming atmosphere with live entertainment at the center,” said Luca Genasci, founder of Lake Tahoe AleWorX. “Our goal is to create a unique space for the community to come together, connect, and experience all that our brand has to offer.”

An integral part of the Reno location, The Alpine at Lake Tahoe AleWorX, is an intimate live music venue in the historic Alpine Glass Co. building. With its modern A/V technology and unique atmosphere, The Alpine complements the AleWorX experience by hosting a robust lineup of live music and DJ acts. Together, these distinct yet interconnected spaces embody Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s commitment to quality, community and an enhanced experience-based food and beverage program.

The remaining November lineup at The Alpine at Lake Tahoe AleWorX features a variety of genres to deliver on the promise to host diverse, top-tier acts, including:

Brother Ali: The Satisfied Soul Tour | Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

| Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. EDX | Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX Reno and The Alpine look forward to hosting events of all types such as ticketed shows, fundraisers, holiday parties, corporate events, wedding or retirement celebrations. Reach out to contact@laketahoealeworx.com to inquire today.

More information on Lake Tahoe AleWorX Reno is coming soon. For tickets and more information on upcoming shows at The Alpine, visit TheAlpine-Reno.com .